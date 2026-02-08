DEWA provides its services through ChatGPT Apps Directory

DUBAI, 8th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has launched its official services and experience through ChatGPT Apps Directory. This move redefines government service delivery mechanisms in the age of artificial intelligence (AI), reinforcing Dubai’s pioneering role in adopting future technologies.

With this milestone, DEWA becomes the first government entity and first utility worldwide to offer its services through AI platforms, moving beyond traditional websites and smart application models.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, said, “The ‘AI Integration and Operating Services’ initiative is a pivotal step in our journey to reshape government services in the AI era, transitioning from traditional digital interaction models to a comprehensive service system integrated with global AI platforms. This enables direct access to DEWA’s services through intelligent interactive platforms, including natural conversational interfaces such as ChatGPT and multi-agent systems.”

“Launching DEWA’s services through ChatGPT Apps Directory strengthens our pioneering role in adopting advanced smart solutions and delivering resilient, proactive and secure services that enhance quality of life and provide a seamless customer experience, while supporting Dubai’s position as a global hub for AI and sustainable innovation,” added Al Tayer.

Through the "ChatGPT" platform, DEWA's customers can efficiently have fast and seamless access to a range of services, including bill inquires, account details, billing and account support, EV Green Charger locations and directions to the nearest station, as well as information on Customer Happiness Centre locations, working hours and contact channels. Additional services will be introduced gradually, in line with DEWA’s governance, security and privacy framework.