UNESCO selects Sharjah as first Arab city to implement ECCE-PATT

SHARJAH, 8th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirate of Sharjah has been selected by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) to participate in the pilot implementation of the Early Childhood Care and Education – Progress Assessment and Transformation Tool (ECCE-PATT).

The selection recognises Sharjah’s sustained efforts to advance early childhood systems through evidence-based policy, effective governance, and the provision of high-quality education and care services.

This milestone builds on Sharjah’s long-standing leadership in early childhood development, most notably marked by its hosting of the Regional Conference on Early Childhood Care and Education in the Arab States in June 2023. The conference was organised by the Sharjah Family and Community Council in collaboration with UNESCO’s Multisectoral Regional Office for the Arab States, and in coordination with the Sharjah Private Education Authority, the Sharjah Education Academy, and the Sharjah Child Friendly Office.

UNESCO’s nomination of the Emirate of Sharjah for participation in this pilot phase reflects international recognition of the Emirate’s comprehensive and integrated approach to early childhood development, grounded in supportive policies, effective governance, quality care and education provision, and strong institutional coordination among relevant stakeholders.

The pilot aims to develop a comprehensive self-assessment profile of the early childhood sector in Sharjah, including documenting key achievements and promising practices, consolidating supporting evidence, identifying system gaps, and highlighting Sharjah’s experience as a regional model in early childhood care and education.

Commenting on the announcement, Dr. Muhadditha Al Hashimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Private Education Authority and President of Sharjah Education Academy, said, “UNESCO’s selection of the Emirate of Sharjah to pilot this assessment tool aligns with our ongoing efforts to realise the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. Across all levels, we remain committed to advancing excellence in early childhood systems. The outcomes of this pilot assessment will support the development of targeted improvement plans that enhance the quality of care and education provided to our children in accordance with the highest international standards, in close collaboration with UNESCO.”

For his part, Dr. Borhene Chakroun, Director of the Division for Policies and Lifelong Learning Systems at UNESCO, said, “Lifelong learning begins in the earliest years. By piloting the UNESCO ECCE-PATT, Sharjah is generating the evidence needed to drive system-wide reforms in early childhood care and education, strengthening school readiness, foundational learning and lifelong opportunity. This initiative demonstrates Sharjah’s leadership in placing early childhood at the heart of education transformation.”

In a related development, the Sharjah Private Education Authority and the Sharjah Education Academy, in partnership with UNESCO, will convene a high-level closed policy dialogue session focused on strengthening and advancing Early Childhood Care and Education systems. The session will take place during the Pre-Conference Day of the Sharjah International Summit on Improvement in Education, to be held from 14th to 15th February at the Sharjah Education Academy campus in University City.

The session is expected to bring together senior policymakers, experts and decision-makers from the UAE, the Gulf region and the wider Arab world, alongside representatives from academic institutions and international organisations specialising in early childhood development. The gathering aims to foster regional dialogue, knowledge exchange and shared perspectives on system reform, curriculum development and policy alignment to achieve long-term impact.

Discussions will focus on initial feedback and preliminary findings from Sharjah’s pilot implementation of the UNESCO-endorsed ECCE-PATT tool, as well as the development of practical and actionable recommendations grounded in the tool’s outcomes.