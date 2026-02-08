VEON, JazzWorld launch ‘Invest in Pakistan, NOW!’ initiative

DUBAI, 8th February, 2026 (WAM) -- VEON Ltd., a global digital operator announced the launch of its “Invest in Pakistan, NOW!” initiative in partnership with JazzWorld, VEON’s services company in Pakistan, during the World Governments Summit 2026.

“Invest in Pakistan, NOW!” invites international investors to take a fresh look at Pakistan as the country’s economic fundamentals strengthen, and long-term growth opportunities become more visible.

As a part of the initiative, JazzWorld and Nutshell Group of Pakistan, signed a Memorandum of Understanding to advance dialogue and partnerships around digitalization, inclusive growth, and cross-border investment in Pakistan.

The signing ceremony was attended by Bilal Azhar Kiyani, Minister of State for Finance and Railways of Pakistan, and Shafqat Ali Khan, Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE, as well as senior diplomats, business leaders, Augie Fabela, VEON Founder and Chairman; Kaan Terzioglu, VEON Group CEO; and Aamir Ibrahim, JazzWorld CEO and VEON Group Executive Committee member, among others.

Bilal Kiyani highlighted that Pakistan has achieved macroeconomic stability backed by the government’s initiatives to improve confidence and the business ecosystem for attracting foreign investment in the country.

The Minister of State appreciated the initiatives of VEON, JazzWorld and Nutshell Group of Pakistan, expressing that such partnerships around digitalization and cross-border investment would set an example for other foreign investors to invest in Pakistan.

Kaan Terzioglu noted that the region is at the cusp of a historical paradigm shift. “We are at a turning point in history: Powered by AI, which we call augmented intelligence, human-centered innovation can fundamentally change the way we achieve growth and improve lives with services.

With the ‘Invest in Pakistan, NOW!’ initiative, we want to spark international investor interest and a new wave of public-private partnerships that will help Pakistan seize this moment. The World Governments Summit held here in Dubai, where VEON’s headquarters is located, is the perfect venue to start this journey.”

Aamir Ibrahim underscored the transformation in Pakistan’s macro-level fundamentals, “Pakistan today is best understood through the scale and resilience of its long-term fundamentals. Investors who focus on these fundamentals will recognize the progress already taking place on the ground.

With national-scale digital platforms already in place, Pakistan is well positioned for its next phase of growth and it is a powerful opportunity for regional and global investors. We look forward to making this potential more visible to the investor community with our ‘Invest in Pakistan, NOW!’ initiative.”

VEON’s own experience in Pakistan underscores the scale and pace of the country’s digital transformation. Through JazzWorld, its integrated digital services ecosystem encompassing Jazz, JazzCash, Tamasha and other platforms, VEON has built Pakistan’s leading digital services company, serving 100 million customers.

JazzWorld delivers market-leading connectivity, digital financial services and digital entertainment, while expanding into enterprise solutions, insurance, digital healthcare, online marketplaces and adjacent digital services.

The platform is also developing an Urdu large language model (LLM), supporting Pakistan’s ambitions in artificial intelligence and local-language innovation.