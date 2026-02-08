DIHAD Humanitarian College, Italy’s LUISS University to launch postgraduate partnership

DUBAI, 8th February, 2026 (WAM) -- DIHAD Humanitarian College has entered into an academic alliance with Italy’s LUISS University to launch postgraduate programmes in Sustainable Humanitarian Action and International Cooperation, establishing a new international benchmark for higher education in the humanitarian sector.

The partnership combines academic excellence with high-level implementation expertise, starting with this year’s intake of the world’s first Master’s Degree Programme in Sustainable Humanitarian Action. LUISS University is currently ranked 25th globally for Politics and International Studies in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025.

The collaboration aims to equip a new generation of leaders with multidisciplinary skills to address increasingly complex humanitarian challenges driven by climate displacement, conflict and economic fragmentation. The programmes respond to the growing need for professionals capable of moving beyond traditional emergency relief towards sustainable, dignity-centred humanitarian action.

The alliance bridges academic theory and field realities by integrating the analytical frameworks of the LUISS School of Government with the operational expertise of the DIHAD Sustainable Organisation. The programmes adopt a research-intensive teaching philosophy, training participants to develop sustainable, strategic and solutions-oriented approaches to humanitarian work.

The Master’s Degree Programme in Sustainable Humanitarian Action spans 16 months in a hybrid format, covering nine modules focused on sustainability, innovation, technology, leadership and strategic management. Coursework ranges from International Humanitarian Law and ethics to innovation and digital transformation, combining in-person lectures, online sessions and immersive study visits.

H.E. Amb. Prof. Abdulsalam AlMadani, Chairman of DIHAD Sustainable Organisation and Chairman of DISAB, said the programmes are designed to prepare leaders for real decision-making in humanitarian crises. He noted that the initiative combines the fundamentals of statecraft with the UAE’s humanitarian vision to deliver education centred on strategy, coordination and accountability.

Since its establishment, DIHAD Humanitarian College has admitted 128 students from 93 nationalities representing 125 organisations. The 2026–2027 intake includes 33 students from 31 nationalities and 32 global organisations, reflecting the programme’s international reach and professional calibre. According to programme data, 97 percent of participants rate its quality as excellent, while 96 percent report high levels of intellectual engagement.

The faculty comprises senior international experts with extensive experience across the United Nations, European institutions and global humanitarian organisations, ensuring graduates acquire both analytical insight and practical expertise.

Graduates conclude the programme by taking the DIHAD Humanitarian Oath, committing to serve humanity and uphold principles of peace and justice with integrity. Through this partnership, DIHAD Humanitarian College strengthens its position as a global leader in humanitarian education and research.