Al Khair Voluntary Award honours 110 volunteers in its 10th edition

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 8th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Engineer Salem bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Al Khair Award for Voluntary Work, attended yesterday evening the honoring ceremony organisd by Al Khair Award for Voluntary Work in its tenth edition for the current year, during which 110 male and female volunteers were honoured, in a celebratory atmosphere that reflected the values of giving and social solidarity.

The ceremony, held at the Sharjah Cultural Chess Club, was attended by Firas Aziz bin Darwish, Vice Chairman of Al Khair Award for Voluntary Work, along with a number of officials, community figures, media representatives, and a large gathering of those interested in voluntary work.

This edition coincided with the “Year of Family” in the United Arab Emirates, reaffirming the pivotal role of the family in instilling a culture of volunteerism and strengthening social responsibility. Volunteer families were honoured for presenting inspiring models of collective work and community service, and for their joint efforts in reinforcing the values of cooperation and solidarity within society.

Sheikh Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, accompanied by Firas Aziz bin Darwish, presented certificates of appreciation to the honorees, praising the significant role played by volunteer families in supporting the path of community development. He emphasised that the family has always been, and continues to be, a fundamental nucleus in building individuals and promoting the spirit of giving.

Sheikh Salem bin Sultan explained that dedicating this edition to honoring volunteer families reflects the Award’s belief that volunteer work is not limited to individuals alone, but extends to the family as an integrated unit capable of creating a positive and sustainable impact on society.

For his part, Firas Aziz bin Darwish expressed his pride in the success of the tenth edition, noting that the Year of the Family provided an ideal opportunity to highlight family-based volunteer initiatives and their role in nurturing generations aware of the value of humanitarian work and serving others.

He affirmed in his speech that volunteer work is one of the pillars of the UAE’s national identity, and that the wise leadership continues to provide unlimited support for charitable and humanitarian initiatives, stressing the Award’s commitment to recognising every sincere effort that contributes to promoting these noble values.