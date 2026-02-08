Preparations begin for Umm Al Emarat humanitarian vessel

ABU DHABI, 8th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Preparations and loading operations began today for the Umm Al Emarat humanitarian vessel, as part of the UAE’s ongoing efforts under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 to support the people of the Gaza Strip.

This step comes within the framework of the UAE’s leading humanitarian efforts to strengthen the urgent humanitarian response, alleviate the suffering of those affected, and meet essential needs amid difficult humanitarian conditions.

The Umm Al Emarat humanitarian vessel reflects the UAE’s firm commitment to its humanitarian approach and translates the directives of its wise leadership to extend a helping hand to those in need, promote the values of human solidarity, and support stability through sustainable relief initiatives.

The vessel represents an extension of a series of humanitarian ships launched by the UAE as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, which have contributed to the delivery of thousands of tonnes of relief aid to the Gaza Strip since the operation was launched.

These humanitarian supplies coincide with the approaching holy month of Ramadan and will contribute to supporting affected families and providing essential food and living necessities, easing humanitarian burdens during the holy month and reinforcing the values of solidarity and compassion that underpin the UAE’s humanitarian initiatives.