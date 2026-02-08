TRENDS launches AI4ID Alliance, unveils Muslim Brotherhood International Power Index 2025

DUBAI, 8th February, 2026 (WAM) -- TRENDS Research & Advisory announced the launch of the Artificial Intelligence-Enhanced Interfaith Dialogue Alliance (AI4ID), alongside the unveiling of the Muslim Brotherhood International Power Index (MBIPI) 2025.

The announcement was made during a high-level international dialogue session held in person and remotely, with the participation of a select group of researchers, experts, and international academic institutions.

The launch of the alliance and the index took place from TRENDS’ Dubai office, under the supervision of its virtual offices in Canada and France, as part of an integrated intellectual approach combining scientific analysis of the trajectories of political Islamist groups’ influence with the presentation of cognitive and ethical alternatives that employ artificial intelligence to promote dialogue and tolerance, and to counter polarisation and extremism in both physical and digital spaces.

In his opening remarks, Dr Mohammed Abdullah Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of TRENDS Research & Advisory, said that launching the AI4ID alliance alongside the Muslim Brotherhood Influence Index reflects a firm conviction that confronting extremism begins with understanding narratives and mechanisms of influence and dismantling them. He noted that artificial intelligence has become a key actor in shaping collective awareness, which necessitates its ethical and responsible use to support dialogue and peacebuilding, in line with principles of digital governance and UNESCO recommendations.

He explained that the Muslim Brotherhood Influence Index is the first global index of its kind to measure the group’s ideological and organisational weight across different geographical regions, providing a supportive analytical tool for decision-makers and researchers.

For his part, H.E. Maqsoud Kruse, Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Countering Extremism and Terrorism, described the launch of the AI-enhanced interfaith dialogue alliance as a qualitative milestone that brings together technological innovation and a humanitarian message. He affirmed that the initiative represents a proactive step to counter the misuse of artificial intelligence, promote a culture of tolerance and dialogue, and consolidate moderate discourse.

He pointed to the UAE’s commitment to supporting initiatives that responsibly employ artificial intelligence in the service of humanity and to promoting coexistence and peace amid accelerating global challenges.

Meanwhile, Senator Nathalie Goulet, Member of the French Senate and Advisory Board Member at TRENDS – France, said that the AI4ID alliance represents a qualitative shift in addressing contemporary religious and intellectual issues by combining technological innovation with ethical responsibility. She stressed the importance of the Muslim Brotherhood Influence Index as a strategic research tool that helps European decision-makers understand changes in the group’s influence and patterns of its spread.

The dialogue session witnessed the participation of a number of academics and experts from Canada, Europe, and the Arab region, who discussed prospects for “humanising artificial intelligence” and integrating ethical and human values into algorithm design, contributing to the monitoring of hate speech and its replacement with narratives that promote tolerance.

The AI4ID project, which extends over three years, aims to develop secure intelligent dialogue models and platforms, produce peer-reviewed scientific studies, and issue a practical guide for the ethical use of artificial intelligence in religious contexts, thereby enhancing social cohesion and supporting peacebuilding efforts in the era of digital transformation.

The results of the Muslim Brotherhood Influence Index 2025 revealed a decline in the group’s overall power to 47.3 percent, compared to 67.7 percent in the first edition, with a shift in the centre of its influence toward Western and Asian spheres, and a decline in its presence in the Arab world due to organisational fragmentation and changing political and legal environments.

Participants concluded that combining precise analytical knowledge with technology-supported dialogue initiatives represents the most effective path to counter extremism and build peace.