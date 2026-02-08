World Health Expo Dubai 2026 opens tomorrow at Expo City

DUBAI, 8th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The World Health Expo Dubai 2026 (WHX) will open tomorrow in Dubai and run for four days at Expo City Dubai, positioning itself as the region’s leading medical event with the participation of global experts, suppliers and healthcare professionals from around the world.

Organised by Informa Markets Healthcare, the event aims to promote and encourage innovation in the medical sector and drive a qualitative transformation in healthcare systems.

The exhibition will also witness the launch of the WHX Deep Dive series, a new educational format that combines intensive hands-on workshops with advanced training programmes.

Led by a select group of leading healthcare institutions and international experts, the series offers a focused and practical learning experience, ranging from skills-based clinical training to strategic insights for leaders driving digital transformation, sustainability and comprehensive change in healthcare systems.