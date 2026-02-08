Dubai Gaming Committee holds first meeting to outline strategic priorities for building future-ready gaming sector

DUBAI, 8th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Gaming Committee, the new entity formed under the Dubai Media Council to advance the development of Dubai’s gaming sector, convened its first meeting to outline its strategic direction, establish its operating approach, and lay out priorities for the sustainable growth of the sector.

The meeting signalled the start of a coordinated effort to support the development of a competitive, future-ready gaming ecosystem in Dubai, reflecting the emirate’s wider ambition to strengthen its creative economy, expand knowledge-driven industries, and position itself at the forefront of emerging media sectors globally.

Discussions focused on the foundations for building a dynamic, innovation-driven industry, including flexible policy and regulatory frameworks, robust infrastructure and enabling environments, and strong coordination between government entities, industry players, and private sector partners.

Nehal Badri, Secretary-General of the Dubai Media Council, said, “Gaming has emerged as one of the most promising growth areas within Dubai’s media landscape and a key driver of the creative and knowledge economy. The establishment of the Dubai Gaming Committee provides a platform to bring policy, infrastructure, and industry needs into closer alignment, while driving the creation of an environment that encourages innovation, develops talent, and supports sustainable long-term growth. This approach underlines Dubai’s commitment to building globally competitive creative industries with lasting economic and social impact.”

The Committee also reviewed Dubai’s competitive advantages as a base for gaming development, including its advanced digital and connectivity infrastructure, enabling and adaptive regulatory environment, strong logistics capabilities, and strategic geographic location, all of which support the attraction of international game developers, publishers, investors, and specialised talent from around the world.

Khalfan Belhoul, Chairman of the Dubai Gaming Committee, said, “The Committee’s focus is on translating vision into execution and measurable outcomes. Our priority is to support the development of strong talent pipelines, specialised training programmes, and meaningful partnerships, while strengthening public-private collaboration across the gaming value chain. By working closely with industry and government partners, we seek to support sustainable growth and position Dubai as one of the world’s most competitive hubs for gaming.”

The Dubai Gaming Committee was formed pursuant to Dubai Media Council Resolution No. (9) of 2025, issued by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, in November 2025. The Committee is tasked with fostering partnerships and enabling services and facilities that support sector growth. It will also identify and empower young talent through specialised training, support start-ups, and contribute to the acceleration of the digital economy and Dubai’s regional and global leadership in gaming.

The meeting was attended by Hesham Al Olama, Dubai Media Council, the Vice-Chairman of the Committee; Ahmed AlKhaja, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; Shaima Al Suwaidi, Dubai Culture and Arts Authority; Brigadier Dr. Mansoor Alrazooqi, Dubai Police; Hanan Ahmed, du; Ahmad Hamza, Dubai Multi Commodities Centre; Eisa Al Marzooqi, Dubai Sports Council; and Abdulla AlGaoud, Dubai Chambers.