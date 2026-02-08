Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy Youth Council empowers future diplomats

ABU DHABI, 8th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy Youth Council continues to play its role as a national platform aimed at empowering young talents within the academy, enhancing their contribution to developing the work environment and enabling their active participation in decision-making, in a manner that supports institutional excellence and aligns with the UAE’s national directions.

The council works to develop the leadership and professional capabilities of its members within an innovative environment, grounded in the values of empowerment, excellence, innovation, responsibility, loyalty and belonging, in line with the state’s vision to prepare a qualified leadership generation capable of contributing to contemporary diplomatic work.

Sara Al Mansoori, President of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy Youth Council, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the council represents one of the institutional arms supporting the academy’s vision to empower young talents.

She noted that the council seeks to provide a motivating environment that enables youth to develop their leadership and professional skills and enhances their active participation in supporting the institutional and diplomatic work journey.

She added that the Youth Council is keen to launch high-quality initiatives aligned with the state’s priorities and national and international agendas, contributing to the preparation of an aware diplomatic generation capable of keeping pace with global changes. She stressed that investing in youth is an investment in the future of diplomacy, peacebuilding and the development of sustainable international partnerships.

She explained that the council continues its efforts to strengthen the presence of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy locally and internationally, and to represent it in youth, regional and international forums, reflecting the UAE’s commitment to empowering youth and consolidating their role as key partners in achieving security, stability and sustainable development, and in translating UN agendas into practical initiatives with tangible impact.