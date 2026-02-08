DoH to present flagship healthcare projects at WHX 2026

ABU DHABI, 8th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) is presenting key projects and initiatives in the upcoming World Healthcare Expo 2026 (WHX), showcasing how its shift from treatment-focused approach to proactive, prevention-led care, supported by AI, data and the latest cutting-edge advancements in technology, is creating a significant impact on community health and reinforcing the emirate’s position as a benchmark for healthcare across the globe.

Participating in WHX under the unified national platform “Emirates Health”, DoH will highlight nine core initiatives focused on building healthy population disease prevention, early intervention, utilising advanced genetics innovations, including premarital genetic testing, pharmacogenomics and the newborn genetic screening programme.

Other initiatives focus on ensuring resilience, sustainability and emergency preparedness including the Unified Medical Operations Command Centre VR, a new Surveillance System of Infectious Diseases, as well as AI-driven solutions that anticipate risk, and generate proactive interventions such as Population Health Intelligence, Next-Gen Wellness, the Smart Healthcare Platform and the Indoor Air Quality Observatory.

Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Under-Secretary of DoH, said, “As Abu Dhabi continues to help shape the future of health, our focus remains on building an intelligent, preventative health system that anticipates risk, improves outcomes and places wellbeing at its core. World Health Expo provides a vital platform to showcase Abu Dhabi’s ambitious healthcare vision and core priorities, while strengthening collaboration with partners from across the global health community. Our initiatives reflect a long-term commitment to transforming healthcare delivery and improving outcomes for individuals and communities.”

The suite of projects aligns with DoH’s commitment to strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global healthcare destination, setting international benchmarks in proactive healthcare, and with the emirate’s goal of establishing one of the world’s most resilient, intelligent healthcare systems – driven by AI, data and advanced technology – for today and for generations to come.