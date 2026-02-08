Italian President praises Zayed Award for Human Fraternity honour for Azerbaijan-Armenia peace agreement

ABU DHABI, 8th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Italian President Sergio Mattarella has praised the decision by the jury of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity to honour the historic peace agreement between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia as the award’s recipient for 2026, affirming Italy’s “tangible and active” support for the peace process between the two countries.

In a written message delivered on his behalf by Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of the Republic of Italy to the UAE, the Italian President said that the “perseverance and political commitment of the two leaders we are honouring made it possible to lay the foundations for a new phase in relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, after decades of bitter and at times bloody confrontation”.

He expressed his appreciation for the role of the international community in supporting the peace process, noting that the trilateral summit held last August at the White House represented the latest manifestation of this support and contributed to achieving “historic steps forward”.

The Italian President stressed that the “determination and vision” demonstrated by President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of Armenia, in their efforts to promote peace and reconciliation, not only between the two states but also between their peoples, would help make relations “more calm”. He described this as “a difficult path, but an essential one after decades of suffering”.

He added that honouring the peace agreement through the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity “provides further testimony to the decisive contribution made by both parties, paving the way for the future signing of a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia”.

He expressed hope that this would serve as “a gateway to tangible benefits for both countries and for the entire South Caucasus region”, noting that Italy, which “always works to consolidate harmony, stability and development in the region”, continues to provide its “tangible and active support” to achieve this goal.

For his part, Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, Secretary-General of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, expressed the award’s appreciation to President Sergio Mattarella for his firm commitment to the values of peace, dialogue and human dignity.

He also commended Italy’s continued support for the award and for initiatives that promote human fraternity at both regional and global levels.