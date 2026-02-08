Nurmagomedov retains PFL lightweight title in Dubai

DUBAI, 8th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Russian fighter Usman Nurmagomedov successfully retained his Professional Fighters League (PFL) lightweight world title after defeating Britain’s Alfie Davis by submission in the fourth round, in the main event of the PFL championship held in Dubai last night at Coca-Cola Arena.

The event was organised through a partnership between the Professional Fighters League, Dubai Sports Council and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the emirate’s position as a global destination for hosting major international sporting events.

Nurmagomedov controlled the bout from the opening round, imposing a high tempo through varied striking and constant pressure. Midway through the fourth round, he secured a decisive takedown before finishing the contest with an innovative submission that combined an arm-triangle choke and a rear-naked choke, securing another successful defence of his world title.

With this victory, the 27-year-old extended his unbeaten professional record to 22 wins, registering his fifth successful defence of the PFL lightweight title and reaffirming his status as one of the leading figures in mixed martial arts.

Speaking after the fight, Nurmagomedov expressed his satisfaction with the result, noting that the game plan had been clear from the outset. “I won the fight exactly as I planned. I made him work, I made him tired, and with time the result was inevitable,” he said, while also thanking his father and coaching team for their continued support throughout his career.

The championship night witnessed a strong crowd turnout and the presence of several prominent sports figures, including former world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua. Nurmagomedov was accompanied during his walk to the cage by his coach and cousin Khabib Nurmagomedov, alongside a number of leading mixed martial arts stars.

In the co-main event, Russia’s Ramazan Kuramagomedov claimed the welterweight title after defeating compatriot Shamil Musayev by unanimous decision. Elsewhere on the card, France’s Abdoul Abdouraguimov overcame Canada’s Kendly St. Louis by split decision, while Russia’s Salamat Isbulayev secured a first-round technical knockout victory over Peru’s Jesus Pinedo. Iran’s Pouya Rahmani also earned a second-round submission win against American Karl Williams.

In the preliminary bouts, Russia’s Amru Magomedov defeated American Colton England by first-round technical knockout, France’s Taylor Lapilus stopped Russia’s Qasim Qasumov via third-round TKO, while Russia’s Renat Khavalov and Meksharab Zenokov both claimed unanimous decision victories.

In the women’s division, Dutch fighter Denise Kielholtz defeated Brazil’s Antonia Silvaneide by unanimous decision. Britain’s Luke Trainer submitted Australia’s Rob Wilkinson in the first round, while Russia’s Habib Nabiyev defeated Egypt’s Ahmed Sami by second-round TKO, and Brazil’s Johnny Gregory submitted Britain’s Haider Khan in the opening round.

The championship forms part of the PFL’s global event series in the region, highlighting Dubai’s growing role as a regional and international hub for mixed martial arts and major competitive sports.