Emirates Drug Establishment to launch at WHX 2026

DUBAI, 8th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) is all set to participate in the World Health Expo 2026 (WHX), taking place at Expo City Dubai, where it will be showcasing a portfolio of strategic national projects that reflect its forward-looking vision to strengthen drug security, upgrade the national pharmaceutical system, and support innovation and scientific research across the pharmaceutical sector.

The event will also feature the official launch of the Emirates Drug Establishment, reaffirming its role in leading and shaping the pharmaceutical and medical sectors in the UAE, thereby enhancing institutional integration while keeping pace with evolving sector priorities.

During the exhibition, the Emirates Drug Establishment will be showcasing the Holistic National Manufacturing project, a strategic initiative aimed at building a comprehensive national base for the production of advanced medicines, human, veterinary, and agricultural medical products. The project seeks to strengthen national drug security while enhancing the efficiency and long-term sustainability of pharmaceutical supply chains.

The Establishment is also presenting the AI-driven drug efficacy design project (In Silico Medicine), which relies on advanced digital models to assess the effectiveness of medicines before they are manufactured. The approach helps accelerate research and development timelines, reduce costs, and speed up the delivery of safe and effective treatments to patients.

The projects on display also include Organ on Chip, an innovative solution that simulates the functions of human organs using micro-engineered chips to test medicines. The technology provides highly accurate testing models that go beyond traditional methods and align with the highest global ethical and scientific standards.

For her part, Her Excellency Dr. Fatima Al Kaabi, Director General of the Emirates Drug Establishment, stated that the projects being showcased by the establishment aim to accelerate its vision to transition from traditional models to innovative solutions based on scientific research and advanced science

Al Kaabi reaffirmed that "the establishment is committed to empowering national talent, strengthening scientific partnerships, and encouraging specialised research and developmental studies for medical products within the country, thereby cementing the UAE's position as a leading regional and global hub in the pharmaceutical field."

These projects were developed in line with the strategic objectives of the Emirates Drug Establishment. These include strengthening drug security, ensuring the sustainability of medical products at competitive prices, elevating the national pharmaceutical model to the highest international standards, and enhancing the capacity and competitiveness of the domestic pharmaceutical industry.

The establishment’s strategy also attaches utmost attention to promoting specialised research and development within the UAE, alongside building a comprehensive health ecosystem supported by smart infrastructure that translates academic innovation into industrial application and attracts high-value investment to the country.

The Emirates Drug Establishment affirmed that its participation in the World Health Expo 2026 also aims to expand cooperation with local and international partners, support health innovation, and help develop an advanced national pharmaceutical ecosystem that meets community needs and keeps pace with future requirements.