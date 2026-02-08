Awqaf Dubai registers largest family endowment valued at AED1.6 billion

DUBAI, 8th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Endowment and Minors’ Trust Foundation in Dubai (Awqaf Dubai) has registered the largest permanent family endowment in the emirate, established by the Ahmed and Mahmoud Al Dallal family.

Comprising 111 (waqfs) across various areas of Dubai, the contribution is valued at AED1.6 billion and has been designated as a family endowment for the children and descendants of the endowers, reflecting a commitment to sustainable giving and long-term impact.

The contribution represents a pioneering model of family endowment and underscores its role in strengthening institutional charity work in Dubai and ensuring the continuity of gains for future generations.

The total number of family endowments registered with Awqaf Dubai has reached 251, with a combined value of AED4.8 billion, highlighting the vital role of family contributions to enhancing endowment sustainability and securing returns for successive generations.

Issa Al Ghurair, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Awqaf Dubai, said that the Al Dallal family’s endowment represents a distinguished model of sustainable family endowment, reflecting the family’s commitment to enhancing the impact of endowment across generations and the success of Awqaf Dubai’s efforts in developing waqf assets to create enduring social value.

Ali Al Mutawa, Secretary-General of Awqaf Dubai, commended the Al Dallal family’s trust in registering their assets, noting that Awqaf Dubai seeks to enable families and communities to manage and invest their endowment assets professionally, ensuring sustained continuity and social benefit.

Mohammed Ahmed Al Dallal and Saeed Mahmoud Al Dallal expressed their pride in registering the largest family endowment with Awqaf Dubai, stressing that this contribution reflects the family’s commitment to social responsibility.

They noted that its proceeds will benefit their children and descendants in a sustainable manner, reinforcing the role of endowment in serving both the family and the wider community and preserving its legacy as a pillar of charitable and social development.