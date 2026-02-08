Government of Dubai Legal Affairs Department launches its 2026–2028 strategy

DUBAI, 8th February, 2026 (WAM) -- As part of its continuous efforts to consolidate Dubai’s standing as a global model for the rule of law, the Government of Dubai Legal Affairs Department has announced the launch of its new Strategic Plan 2026–2028.

This new Strategic Plan underscores the Department's commitment to enhancing its strategic effectiveness and advancing its institutional practices and capabilities to efficiently respond to the rapid developments witnessed by the emirate.

These efforts align with the leadership’s vision to achieve the highest standards of excellence and leadership in government work in line with the priorities of the Dubai Plan 2033.

The strategy is anchored in key pillars focused on enhancing the effectiveness of legal practices that underpin quality and efficiency. This entails integrating emerging technologies and leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) across the Department’s operations and services to optimise operational efficiency and consistently elevate customer experience.

Furthermore, the strategy prioritises strategic partnerships with entities and institutions relevant to the Department’s work, empowering the legal professional sector to achieve the highest levels of competitiveness in specialised services provided to institutional and individual clients, and expanding the scope of training, qualification, and knowledge transfer to meet labour market demands within a global investment climate.

Dr. Lowai Mohamed Belhoul, Director-General of the Government of Dubai Legal Affairs Department, stated that the pillars of the new strategic roadmap form a comprehensive framework for achieving aspirations for sustainable, proactive development within the government and professional legal sectors in the Emirate of Dubai. This framework aims to enhance their effectiveness and contribution to the emirate’s comprehensive development journey by embracing innovation and leveraging emerging technologies as fundamental drivers.

Furthermore, it ensures an efficient response that guarantees the delivery of added value to diverse customer segments through the provision of innovative, proactive, and future-ready services that boost the competitiveness of both sectors, in full adherence to the highest standards of transparency, integrity, and reliability.

Dr. Lowai Mohamed Belhoul explained that the pillars of the new strategy serve as an extension of the Department's efforts to bolster legal compliance among Government entities, thereby achieving their legal maturity. This is achieved through the development of regulatory frameworks designed to empower the government legal sector for sustainable competitiveness by refining practices, building capabilities, and enriching legal knowledge and skills. These measures aim to ensure the sector's readiness for future changes and its adaptation to rapid technological advancements, which directly enhances its effectiveness and consolidates societal trust.

The Director-General affirmed that the Department, through its strategic plan, remains committed to fulfilling its role in raising community awareness and confidence in the emirate’s legal system by promoting a culture of alternative dispute resolution. This aligns with the Department's efforts to build capabilities and enable amicable settlement as an effective alternative to litigation.

Furthermore, it forms part of a project aimed at elevating individual and institutional mediation practices and skills in accordance with international standards that ensure the highest levels of trust, integrity, transparency, and neutrality, while supporting the investment climate and facilitating procedures that guarantee the delivery of expeditious justice.