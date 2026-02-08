France to participate with 98 companies in World Health Expo Dubai 2026

DUBAI, February 2026 (WAM) -- France will participate with an exceptional delegation of 98 companies at the 50th edition of World Health Expo Dubai 2026, formerly Arab Health, which will be held from 9 to 12 February at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai.

The French delegation will be presented under the French Healthcare banner across several exhibition zones, including Medical Devices at the International Halls (Hall S5), Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation (Hall N37), and Radiology and Medical Imaging (Hall N21).

Visitors to the France Pavilions will be introduced to a wide range of healthcare innovations spanning medical technologies, hospital infrastructure, pharmaceuticals and digital health solutions, reflecting France’s focus on innovation, sustainability and patient-centred care.

The UAE continues to expand its healthcare sector in line with Vision 2071 and national strategies prioritising innovation, prevention and advanced infrastructure. By 2025, Dubai had reached nearly 5,000 healthcare facilities, reinforcing its ambition to become a global hub for medical excellence and health tourism. Digital transformation across the sector is accelerating through the adoption of artificial intelligence, unified licensing systems and automated compliance platforms.

France’s participation aligns with these priorities through its capabilities in genomics, artificial intelligence, biotechnology and predictive healthcare. In 2024, France ranked as the fourth-largest supplier of pharmaceuticals to the UAE, with exports valued at US$298.5 million, marking a notable increase compared to previous years.

Healthcare cooperation between the UAE and France continues to deepen. The 16th UAE–France Strategic Dialogue, held in Abu Dhabi in May 2024, reaffirmed commitments to cooperation in key sectors, including health, advanced technologies and nuclear energy, while introducing new initiatives in healthcare education and research.

Further collaboration was reinforced in April 2025 during the French Healthcare Days held as part of Abu Dhabi Global Health Week, where six French healthcare innovators participated in hospital tours, business meetings and strategic sessions with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi. In May 2025, the 17th UAE–France Strategic Dialogue in Paris identified healthcare as one of six priority areas, confirming plans for joint academic programmes, research projects and enhanced public health cooperation.

At World Health Expo Dubai 2026, the France Pavilion will present a portfolio of technologies aimed at improving diagnostic accuracy, therapeutic effectiveness and operational efficiency across healthcare systems. Participating companies include DMS Imaging and Delmont Imaging, which will showcase advanced radiology and hysteroscopy solutions incorporating artificial intelligence-driven analytics to support early diagnosis and minimally invasive procedures.

Axel Baroux, Director for the Near and Middle East at Business France, said that France’s strong regulatory standards, research-driven innovation and expertise in clinical research, hospital engineering and digital health position French companies as reliable partners for healthcare systems in the UAE and the wider region.

France’s participation in World Health Expo Dubai 2026 underscores a shared commitment with the UAE to strengthening resilient healthcare systems that integrate technology, sustainability and patient-focused care for the future.