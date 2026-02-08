UAE and Russian Presidents discuss ties and regional developments

ABU DHABI, 8th February, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a phone call with His Excellency Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, during which they discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation within the framework of the two countries’ strategic partnership, in support of mutual development.

The two leaders exchanged views on regional and international issues of interest, including current regional developments and efforts aimed at supporting security and stability through dialogue and peaceful solutions.