UAE cyclist Hamid Mehrab crowned Asia Masters champion

AL QASSIM, 8th February, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE national team cyclist Hamid Mehrab was crowned Asia champion after winning first place in the Masters individual time trial at the Asian Cycling Championships, currently being held in Al Qassim, Saudi Arabia, until 13th February, with strong participation from elite riders across the continent.

Mehrab delivered a standout performance in the race, producing a decisive and powerful effort that secured him the gold medal and the top spot on the podium.

In the same event, Mouza Al Mansoori claimed second place in the Masters individual time trial, earning the Asian silver medal and finishing as continental runner-up.

The UAE is participating in the championship with a delegation comprising a selection of cyclists competing in the elite, under-23, youth and Masters categories.