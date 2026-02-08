UAE President visits poet Saif Salem Al Mansouri at his home

AL WATHBA, 8th February, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited poet Saif Salem Ghanem Al Mansouri at his home in the Al Wathba area of Abu Dhabi. He was accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region.

During the visit, His Highness engaged in cordial conversation with Al Mansouri and his family, who welcomed the visit and expressed their pleasure and appreciation for His Highness’ commitment to strengthening the values of communication and social cohesion deeply rooted in UAE society.

His Highness was accompanied during the visit by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, along with a number of officials.