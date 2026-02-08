UAE welcomes Comprehensive Peace Plan for Sudan announced by US Senior Advisor Boulos

ABU DHABI, 8th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, has welcomed the Comprehensive Peace Plan for Sudan announced by US Senior Advisor for Arab and African Affairs Massad Boulos, which is built around five pillars: an immediate humanitarian truce, sustained humanitarian access and civilian protection, a permanent ceasefire, a political transition to a civilian-led government, and post-war reconstruction.

In this regard, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan commends the leadership of US President Donald Trump in preventing Sudan from sliding further into extremism, fragmentation, and a deepening humanitarian catastrophe.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan underscored the UAE’s commitment to supporting regional and international efforts aimed at securing an immediate ceasefire and an unconditional humanitarian truce, as well as ensuring urgent, rapid, safe, and unhindered humanitarian access throughout Sudan.

He stressed that these steps are essential to paving the way for a transitional process that is independent of the warring parties and extremist groups, including those linked to the Muslim Brotherhood, and aligned with the aspirations of the Sudanese people for an independent, civilian-led government.

Furthermore, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan reaffirmed the UAE’s unwavering commitment to working with the Quad, emphasizing that an immediate ceasefire would strengthen ongoing efforts to support a sustainable, civilian political solution that places the interests of the Sudanese people above all else.

Moreover, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan expressed his appreciation to the United States for convening the humanitarian conference and Quad meeting of 3rd February in Washington as important steps to sustain momentum, given the protracted nature of the civil war and its devastating humanitarian consequences. During the conference, the UAE announced an additional US$500 million humanitarian commitment to address urgent needs in Sudan and ensure civilians affected by the war can access life-saving assistance.