Preparations completed for launch of 'Civil Defence Week' within Year of Family 2026

ABU DHABI, 8th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority announced the completion of its preparations to launch the activities of “Civil Defence Week for the Year of the Family 2026,” in conjunction with World Civil Defence Day on 1st March 2026.

This initiative aligns the Authority’s programs with the national direction of the Year of Family and its theme of promoting growth and reinforcing a sense of belonging within the family and society.

The organisation of the week reflects the narrative of the Year of Family, which emphasises that family development begins with everyday bonds, is strengthened through stability, and grows through shared responsibility.

The activities focus on empowering families to live in a safe and stable environment, contributing to building confident generations capable of growth within a framework of values and national belonging.

Brigadier Salem Abdullah bin Barrak Al Dhaheri, Director-General of Civil Defence, affirmed that designating 2026 as the “Year of Family” reflects a national vision that positions the family as the foundation of societal development.

He noted that the role of Civil Defence complements this vision through prevention, awareness, and the promotion of safety as a key element supporting family stability and sustainable growth.

He explained that “Civil Defence Week for the Year of the Family” is based on three pillars aligned with the priorities of the Year of Family:

Roots (Belonging): Through initiatives that promote balance between work and family life, most notably the launch of the “Family Hour” framework to support family cohesion among employees.

Bonds (Cohesion): Through programs directed at employees’ families, including marriage support initiatives, strengthening home safety, and raising preventive awareness within the family.

Growth (Sustainability): Through community initiatives that enable families to manage daily life requirements safely and embed preventive behavior as a driver of sustainable family development.

He emphasised that these initiatives reflect the Authority’s commitment to contributing to the objectives of the Year of the Family 2026 by translating the concepts of growth and belonging into practical actions that enhance family safety, support quality of life, and contribute to building a more cohesive and sustainable society.