Elisa Longo Borghini secures third UAE Tour Women win

ABU DHABI, 8th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Italian rider Elisa Longo Borghini, leader of UAE Team ADQ, today won the title of the fourth edition of the UAE Tour Women 2026, sponsored by Abu Dhabi Ports Group.

The race is the only international women’s cycling race in the Middle East listed on the calendar of the International Cycling Union (UCI) and was organised by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

The fourth edition of the UAE Tour Women 2026 concluded successfully after four stages, covering a total distance of 533 kilometres, with the participation of 120 riders representing 20 world-class professional teams.

Borghini achieved a major and well-deserved victory in the fourth and final mountain stage, which started today from Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, passed through key landmarks in the Al Ain region, and finished at the summit of Jebel Hafeet. This marked her third overall victory after the 2023 and 2025 editions. The Italian rider completed the 156-kilometre final stage in a time of 4 hours, 13 minutes and 4 seconds.

She topped the general classification after completing the four stages with a total time of 13 hours, 6 minutes and 32 seconds, winning the Red Jersey sponsored by Abu Dhabi Ports Group. She finished 16 seconds ahead of her compatriot Monica Trinca Colonel of Liv AlUla Jayco, while Dutch rider Femke de Vries of Team Visma | Lease a Bike came third, 17 seconds behind the leader.

Dutch rider Lorena Wiebes of Team SD Worx retained the Green Jersey sponsored by Mubadala after collecting 60 points during the race. Italian rider Eleonora Ciabocco of Team Picnic PostNL won the White Jersey sponsored by Burjeel Holdings after recording a total time of 13 hours, 7 minutes and 57 seconds. The Black Jersey, sponsored by Aldar, went to Sara Luccon of Top Girls Fassa Bortolo, who topped the intermediate sprint classification.

Canyon–SRAM zondacrypto of Germany won the Best Team classification after its riders recorded a combined time of 39 hours, 27 minutes and 24 seconds.

The start of the final stage was attended by Mansoor Bu Osaiba, Chairman of the UAE Cycling Federation; Dr. Ahmed Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Assistant Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council; and Badriya Zahid Al Alawi, Head of Human Resources and Administrative Services at Al Ain Sports and Cultural Club and its companies.

The winners of the jerseys were crowned by Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Secretary-General of Erth Zayed Philanthropies; Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council; Matar Suhail Al Yabhouni, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Cycling Club; Talal Mustafa Al Hashemi, Executive Director of the Events Sector at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council; and Lieutenant Colonel Ahmed Abdullah Al Shurafi, representing the Traffic and Patrols Directorate in Al Ain.

Aref Hamad Al Awani affirmed that the continued support provided by the wise leadership to the sports sector has contributed to consolidating sporting achievements and strengthening the UAE’s advanced position at both regional and international levels.

Al Awani expressed his pride in the major success of the fourth edition of the UAE Tour Women, which witnessed the participation of elite professional cyclists from around the world, maintaining its distinguished presence on the UCI calendar as the only international women’s race in the Middle East.

He congratulated Elisa Longo Borghini, leader of UAE Team ADQ, on winning the title of the fourth edition, praising the high technical level and strong competition across the four stages, and noting that these performances reflect the growing status of the tour as one of the leading global races listed on the UCI calendar.

Borghini, who won the tour for the third time, said, “This victory certainly has a wonderful taste. As a team, we were keen to win here, and on a personal level, climbing Jebel Hafeet holds a special place in my heart.”

She added, “My team gave me the best possible support. We came here not completely sure of my physical condition, as our winter preparations were relatively calm. That made this year’s victory a bit harder than last year. I am extremely happy and grateful to my coaches and everyone who stands behind me.”