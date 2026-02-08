UAE National MMA Championship 7 concludes

DUBAI, 8th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE National MMA Championship 7, organised by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, concluded on Sunday at Shabab Al Ahli Club in Dubai.

Held over two days, the championship attracted strong participation from male and female athletes representing clubs and academies across all age categories, highlighting the continued growth of mixed martial arts in the UAE.

The final day featured competition in the Youth A (16–17 years) and Adults (18 years and above) categories, with athletes showing high levels of readiness, composure, and focus, reflecting the technical progress being achieved across clubs and academies.

Across both days, the UAE National MMA Championship 7 demonstrated the impact of structured training programmes, with athlete preparation clear inside the cage. The event also played a key role in improving competitive readiness for upcoming championships, in line with the Federation’s long-term development strategy.

Mohammed bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said the championship showed the clear progress of the sport across different age groups. He explained that the performances over the two days reflected the work being done by clubs and academies to prepare athletes through structured training programmes, resulting in a higher level of competition.

He added: “The strong family presence in the stands showed the close link between families and their children’s sporting journeys. This support helps build athlete confidence and stability. The championship also provides an important opportunity to assess athlete development in a competitive environment and supports the Federation’s efforts to prepare athletes to represent the UAE at different levels.”

Obaid Khamis Ali Al Kaabi, Head of the Ministry of Interior Martial Arts Centre, said the championships organised by the Federation offer a positive example of how sport can guide young people towards activities that support their physical and mental development. He praised the Federation’s continued efforts in organising events that help build a strong sporting culture.

He added that the strong family attendance in the stands provides important moral support and confirms the family’s role as a key partner in athlete development.

Fahad Abdul Sattar Al Fahd, youth categories coach and administrator at Shabab Al Ahli Club, said the Youth A and Adults competitions showed clear performance improvement. He explained that athletes displayed better control of the pace and made effective use of their strengths in striking, takedowns, and ground control. He added that this progress highlights the role of the UAE National MMA Championship 7 as an important platform for tracking athlete development in a professional setting.

Meanwhile, Abdullah Al Marzooqi of Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club, competing in the Youth A 61.2kg category, said the championship is an important part of his preparation for upcoming competitions, especially international events. He noted the strong level of competition, closely matched opponents, and fast pace, which demand focus and accurate execution under pressure. He added that family support in the stands gives athletes extra motivation and confidence.