Arqoub Al Sadeera race marks conclusion of hugely successful 10th Al Salam Cycling Championship

DUBAI, 8th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, Arqoub Al Sadeera, the final race of the 10th edition of the Al Salam Cycling Championship, was held on Sunday.

Organised by the Private Office of His Highness the Ruler of Dubai, the race saw Jens Reynders of the Dubai Police team crowned champion in the Professional Men’s category, and ABH Team’s Helal Al Harbi taking top honours in the Amateur Men’s category, with the Dubai Police team’s Petra Zsanko bagging the Professional Women’s title, and Ines Carrasco, competing individually, securing the Amateur Women’s title.

Yacine Hamza and Jullen Vermote, both from the Dubai Police team, took second and third place, respectively, in the Professional Men’s category. In the Amateur Men’s category, Suleiman Manwal from Team Yasi came second and Mohamed Faraj from Airwerks Team – Bin Hadher took third place.

In the Professional Women’s category, Elena Ibramin from the Dubai Police team secured second place, while Daria Fomina, competing individually, finished third. The Amateur Women’s category saw Habiba Aliwa of the Airwerks Team finish in second place, while Zahra Hussein, also competing independently, claimed third.

Arqoub Al Sadeera is considered the largest and only race of its kind, with the race route spanning 100 km from the Al Samha area in Abu Dhabi to Seih Al Salam in Dubai. The race attracted strong community participation with 367 cyclists representing 48 different nationalities and 33 teams competing across the men’s and women’s fields.

The race featured an exceptional level of international participation, with 46 cyclists of 35 nationalities competing as part of six teams in the Professional Men’s category, while the Amateur Men’s category featured 256 competitors representing 18 nationalities and 19 teams.

The Professional Women’s category attracted 20 competitors of 16 nationalities turning out for 3 teams, while the Amateur Women’s category brought together 45 competitors of 14 nationalities associating with five teams, highlighting the event’s diverse and inclusive field.

As for the team standings, the Dubai Police team finished on top in the Professional Men’s category followed by the General Directorate for Identity and Foreigners Affairs in second place, and Abu Dhabi Cycling Club in third. Airwerks Team – Bin Hadher took top spot in the Amateur Men’s event followed by Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi’s ABH Team in second, and the Ministry of Defence team in third.

The Dubai Police team also dominated the Professional Women’s team category, followed by the Dubai Residency team in second place, and the Dubai Police Esaad team in third place. The Airwerks Racing team claimed the Amateur Women’s team title.

Considering the significant public interest and extensive participation generated by the race, the Higher Organising Committee of the Al Salam Cycling Championship increased the prize fund from AED700,000 to AED800,000, which was ultimately awarded to the top finishers across the four categories.

The race was attended by Omair bin Juma Al Falasi, Director General of the Private Office of His Highness the Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Supreme Organising Committee of the Al Salam Cycling Championship; Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of the Dubai Sports Council; Aref Al Awani, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council; and Abdullah Hamdan bin Dalmouk, CEO of the Hamdan bin Mohammed Heritage Center.

Omair bin Juma Al Falasi expressed his immense gratitude to H.H. Sheikh Mohammed for his unwavering support and guidance in ensuring the success of the 10th season of the Al Salam Cycling Championship. His Highness’s personal attendance at the races had a profound impact in motivating the community to adopt sports as part of a healthier, more active lifestyle, he noted.

Al Falasi emphasised that the resounding success of the Arqoub Al Sadeera race represented the perfect finale to the 10th edition of the Al Salam Cycling Championship, affirming its status as the largest community event of its kind globally featuring both amateur and professional competitors.

Al Falasi affirmed that the success of the race marked a fitting conclusion to the 10th season of the Al-Salam Cycling Championship, which featured comprehensive competitions across all categories. The championship has now become the largest of its kind globally featuring both amateur and professional competitions.

Under the slogan ‘Ten Years of Achievements and Success,’ the tenth edition of the championship kicked off with the Emirati Men’s Amateur Race organised in cooperation with the Dubai Police General Command. Under the theme ‘Safety and Security,’ the race featuring top professional cyclists was held for a second consecutive year from the Dubai Ruler's Court to Al Marmoom Reserve. It was followed by the Elite Race, better known as H.H. The Ruler of Dubai Court Race, and desert races for men and women.

The concluding race also featured a camel caravan from the Hamdan bin Mohammed Heritage Center with participants from different nationalities. Converging with the race route in Seih Al Salam, Dubai, the caravan offered a delightful side attraction, adding to the event’s special appeal.

The concluding race, which marks a new addition to the championship, was organised in cooperation with key entities including the Ministry of Interior, the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the Dubai Sports Council, the Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters, the Dubai Police General Headquarters, the Hamdan bin Mohammed Heritage Center, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, the Abu Dhabi Sports Channel, and other strategic partners such as Dubai Municipality, the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, the Government of Dubai Media Office, the Hamdan bin Mohammed International Photography Award, Dubai Sports Channel, the UAE Cycling Federation (general referee), and Dubai Film.