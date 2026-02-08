UAE Federal Supreme Court participates in African constitutional courts meeting in Cairo

CAIRO, 8th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Federal Supreme Court took part in the ninth Cairo high-level meeting of Presidents of African Constitutional and Supreme Courts and Councils, held in Egypt on 7 - 8 February, with representatives from 28 countries and a number of international and African organisations in attendance.

The meeting addressed several key issues, most notably the role of artificial intelligence as a supporting tool in judicial work, particularly in constitutional justice.

The Federal Supreme Court delegation was headed by Mohamed Hamad Al Badi, President of the Federal Supreme Court,, and included Judge Shehab Abdulrahman Al Hammadi and Mohammed Saeed Nasser Al Shibli, Director of the Support Services Department.

In his address during the session on technological challenges and artificial intelligence, Al Dhaheri said that artificial intelligence has become a fundamental pillar in shaping the future, noting that while its impact extends to various sectors, justice remains a moral value guided by judicial conscience rather than a mathematical formula.

He highlighted the UAE’s experience in digital transformation within the judiciary through electronic justice and smart court initiatives, while preserving judicial independence and data confidentiality. He noted that artificial intelligence in the UAE serves as a support tool for judges, assisting in analysing facts without replacing human judgement.

Al Dhaheri pointed out that the UAE ranked first regionally in the 2025 Network Readiness Index, reflecting the strength of its digital infrastructure and advanced communications networks, as well as its progress in international indicators related to digital transformation.

He also stressed that the UAE has developed a pioneering model for applying Regulatory Impact Assessment (RIA), enhancing legislative quality in line with international best practices while maintaining societal values.

Al Dhaheri praised the importance of the meeting and its discussions on constitutional and technological challenges, and expressed appreciation to Egypt for hosting the event and for its role in strengthening cooperation among African and Arab constitutional courts.