AD Ports Group wins 8 awards at 11th International Best Practice Competition

ABU DHABI, 9th February, 2026 (WAM) -- AD Ports Group has been recognised at the 11th International Best Practice Competition (IBPC), organised by the Centre for Organisational Excellence Research, securing eight awards across four categories, and earning recognition for 18 best practices, of which, four practices were awarded the prestigious six- and seven-star ratings, the highest distinctions under the competition’s evaluation framework.

The award-winning submissions represent 18 best practices from the Group’s clusters and business units, reflecting the strong performance of its subsidiaries and their alignment with internationally recognised excellence standards.

The awards were presented during the IBPC Awards Ceremony hosted by AD Ports Group at KEZAD Headquarters. The event gathered professionals and organisations from across multiple sectors to celebrate excellence and the exchange of proven best practices. It also served as a platform for learning, benchmarking and dialogue on how best-in-class practices can enhance performance, sustainability and organisational resilience.

The 11th International Best Practice Competition was highly competitive, featuring 112 best practices submitted by 62 organisations across 14 countries, assessed by a panel of 65 international experts.

AD Ports Group’s recognised practices stood out for their innovation, measurable impact and strong alignment with international best-practice frameworks.

Eiman Al Khalaqi, Senior Vice President of Innovation at AD Ports Group, said, “At AD Ports Group, best practices extend beyond operational processes, they form a core pillar of our operational and managerial excellence. Initiatives such as the Tawfeer Committee, which drives efficiency and value optimisation, and IntelliOps, which enhances real-time asset management, demonstrate our disciplined approach in transforming innovation into measurable and sustainable outcomes.”

Al Khalaqi stated, “These recognitions reflect the Group’s ability to align strategic priorities with effective execution, foster collaboration across its business clusters, and deliver long-term value to stakeholders. Through the continuous refinement of our practices, AD Ports Group not only strengthens its operational excellence, but also sets new industry benchmarks.”

The Group’s commitment to excellence was reflected in the following recognitions. Major awards included the Improvement Initiatives Category (Rating: Seven), the Management of Assets Category (Rating: Six), the Supplier Relationships and Partnerships Category (Rating: Six), and the Strategic Planning Category (Rating: Six).

Pioneer in Excellence Prizes included the highest number of practices rated six and above – AD Ports Group (4 Best Practices), the highest number of practices rated five and above – AD Ports Group (11 Best Practices), and the highest number of practices rated four and above – AD Ports Group (15 Best Practices).

The Certificate of Distinction in International Best Practices (2025) was awarded to AD Ports Group – Recognised for 11 best practices rated five and above.

The 18 recognised practices spanned operational and advanced digitalisation initiatives, including real time asset optimisation, centralised planning excellence, and enhanced vessel traffic services, alongside transformative sustainability solutions including eco friendly seawall panels, EV fleet integration, and advanced hull coating technologies.