World Health Expo 2026 begins in Dubai

DUBAI, 9th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The World Health Expo (WHX) 2026 kicked off Monday at the Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City Dubai. The Ministry of Health and Prevention, alongside national and emirate-level health authorities, is participating under the Emirates Health platform.

Through this national platform, UAE health authorities are showcasing how policy, regulation, and innovation are being applied at a national scale, reinforcing healthcare as a national priority and underscoring the government’s commitment to building the health of a nation.

The Emirates Health platform brings together federal and local health authorities to present a shared national vision focused on building the health of a nation, prioritising prevention, strengthening preparedness, and applying innovation at scale to deliver longer, healthier lives and reinforce national resilience.

Throughout the exhibition, participating authorities are highlighting healthcare in the UAE as a national responsibility rather than a standalone sector.

The unified presence demonstrates how policy leadership, regulation, and delivery work together to protect population health, improve outcomes, and support long-term social and economic development in line with national priorities, including We the UAE 2031 and the UAE Centennial 2071.

Participating under the Emirates Health platform are the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Emirates Drug Establishment, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, the Dubai Health Authority, the Sharjah Health Authority, and the Emirates Council for Integrative Medicine. Together, these authorities reflect a model of national leadership and collective delivery, with each operating within its mandate while contributing to shared health priorities.

The platform highlights how coordination across authorities enables more effective planning, improved decision-making, and stronger partnerships at local, regional, and global levels. Innovation, digital transformation, and data-driven insight are presented as tools that serve public health objectives and improve quality of life.

As part of the Emirates Health showcase, a series of national initiatives is being presented to demonstrate how policy, regulation, and innovation support population health and future

readiness.

These include the Enterprise Data Warehouse and Disease Registry (Bayan), which integrates health data across public and private sectors to support evidence-based planning and predictive analytics; the Health Policy and Legislation Smart Platform, designed to enable agile, forward-looking health regulation; and the AI-powered Behavioural Insights Platform, which supports preventive health policies through data-driven behavioural analysis.

Within the broader national health framework, clinical innovation is also being highlighted, including advanced organ perfusion technologies that extend organ viability and expand opportunities for transplantation.

These capabilities reflect the work of the National Programme for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissue (Hayat), reinforcing the UAE’s commitment to saving lives and strengthening regional and international cooperation in organ donation and transplantation.

Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention, said, “Building the health of nations is one of the most fundamental responsibilities of government. The UAE continues to advance its focus on prevention, early action, and protecting population health. Our priority is strengthening preparedness, applying innovation responsibly, and enabling longer, healthier lives. Through World Health Expo 2026, we are articulating how national vision is translated into real impact through policy, regulation, data, and partnerships that put people first.”

Sheikha Salama bint Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairperson of the UAE Integrative Medicine Council, said, “The UAE is pioneering a new era of global healthcare by bridging our rich Emirati heritage and traditional practices with modern medicine, grounded in an evidence-based health approach.

She added, “Through the participation of the UAE Integrative Medicine Council at World Health Expo (WHX) Dubai 2026, we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to developing a balanced healthcare system—one that builds new capabilities and specialisations, strengthens research and collaboration with partners and stakeholders, and expands access to diverse treatment options. This approach reinforces the UAE’s position as a leading global destination for comprehensive, sustainable healthcare.”

Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, commented: “In Abu Dhabi, health is designed as a connected system, an integrated intelligent infrastructure that works quietly in the background of daily life, bringing intelligence, data, and care together to serve people first. At World Health Expo 2026, the UAE presents this approach as a unified national model, highlighting how prevention-led thinking delivers sustainable impact for communities. Through collective action and collaborative, technology-enabled efforts, this model continues to enhance efficiency and resilience, empowering communities to enjoy longer, healthier lives.”

Dr. Fatima Al Kaabi, Director-General of the Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE), stressed that taking part in WHX 2026, under the unified national pavilion “Emirates Health”, is a strategic step demonstrating the Establishment’s commitment to supporting the UAE’s leadership in developing an integrated healthcare and pharmaceutical ecosystem.

Al Kaabi noted that the Establishment’s participation will also cement the UAE’s vision of strengthening drug security as a fundamental pillar of sustainable healthcare.

During the event, she said, we will shed light on the EDE’s role in developing and regulating the pharmaceutical sector in line with the highest international standards, through innovative initiatives and high-impact projects.

“The Establishment will also strengthen integration with health and regulatory authorities at both the local and international levels, thereby supporting prevention efforts, enhancing health readiness, and contributing to improved quality of life, in line with the objectives of ‘We the UAE 2031’ and the UAE Centennial 2071.”

Dr Al Kaabi added that the UAE has successfully established an advanced and sustainable healthcare system, built on qualified national talent, state-of-the-art healthcare infrastructure, and effective international partnerships.

Within this framework, the Emirates Drug Establishment will continue to fulfil its regulatory mandate with confidence by developing policies, modernising legislative frameworks, and enabling strategic partnerships. These efforts will not only contribute to delivering a qualitative shift in customer experience and enhancing operational efficiency but also to reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global benchmark for effective health governance at leading international forums.

Dr. Alawi Alsheikh-Ali, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority, said that World Health Expo 2026 represents a key pillar in the development of the healthcare sector. The event brings together leading health leaders, experts, decision-makers and innovators under one roof in Dubai, forming a global platform for the latest technologies and smart solutions that contribute to shaping the future of healthcare.

Dr. Abdulaziz Saeed Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Sharjah Health Authority, affirmed that the Authority’s participation in this event marks its first involvement in such a forum and represents a significant participation within its ongoing efforts to strengthen its institutional presence and highlight its healthcare services and community initiatives.

World Health Expo 2026 also serves as a platform for engagement with international partners and experts. Across the exhibition, UAE health authorities are participating in policy dialogues, workshops, and knowledge-exchange sessions addressing topics such as genomics, behavioural insights, medical liability, and health adaptation. A number of agreements are also being signed with local and international entities to advance collaboration and support the continued development of healthcare services.

World Health Expo 2026 brings together more than 4,300 exhibitors from over 180 countries, alongside hundreds of international experts and speakers, providing a global forum for dialogue on innovation in healthcare delivery, emerging technologies, and policy collaboration.