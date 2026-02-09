Integrated Transport Centre announces expansion of ‘Robotaxi’ services in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 9th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi, has announced the expansion of its “Robotaxi” services to include new areas across the Emirate.

The expansion reflects Abu Dhabi’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its smart mobility network and advance its sustainable transport objectives.

The expansion aligns with Abu Dhabi’s vision for smart and autonomous mobility and forms part of a broader strategy to deliver safe and efficient next-generation transport solutions. It aims to enhance network efficiency, reduce carbon emissions, and improve quality of life for all members of the community.

Building on the service’s success since its launch in 2021 across Yas, Al Saadiyat, Al Reem and Al Maryah Islands, as well as Zayed International Airport, ITC is expanding operations into new high-activity, high-density areas, including Khalifa City, Masdar City and Rabdan.

New routes will also be introduced connecting Abu Dhabi Corniche with Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, giving residents and visitors more smart mobility options and wider access to autonomous services across the Emirate. The service is operated commercially by “WeRide” and “Uber”, in collaboration with the local operator “Tawasul Transport”, in accordance with the approved permits.

ITC confirmed that the next phase will see an expansion of the autonomous vehicle fleet to meet growing demand and support the service’s rapid growth, strengthening operational readiness and improving performance efficiency.

It noted that the service has seen rising uptake since its launch, recording growth of nearly 150 percent in the number of trips during 2025, driven by previous operational expansions and increasing user confidence in the smart technologies used in operation. The vehicles also achieved a 99.9 percent safety rate.