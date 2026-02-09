UAE President receives Egyptian President on arrival in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 9th February, 2026 (WAM) -- His Excellency Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, arrived in the UAE today on a fraternal visit.

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received President El-Sisi upon his arrival at the Presidential Flight in Abu Dhabi.

Also present to welcome the Egyptian President were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; along with a number of ministers and senior state officials.