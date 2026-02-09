Aldar’s net profit climbs to AED8.8 billion in 2025, sales reach AED40.6 billion

ABU DHABI, 9th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Aldar delivered record financial performance in 2025, announcing full-year net profit before tax up 45 percent year-on-year (YoY) to AED10.0 billion, while net profit after tax rose 36 percent to AED8.8 billion, driven by realisation of development revenue backlog and expanded investment properties portfolio. Earnings per share for the period increased to AED0.96.

Aldar also reported its highest-ever full-year group sales of AED40.6 billion, up 21 percent year-on-year, with UAE sales contributing AED35.5 billion.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Aldar, commented, “Aldar’s record performance and accelerated growth trajectory are a clear reflection of the UAE’s strong macroeconomic fundamentals and Abu Dhabi’s emergence as a globally competitive destination for capital, talent, and innovation. The emirate’s sustained investment in its domestic economy, alongside a continued focus on enhancing liveability, and its success in attracting international businesses and entrepreneurs, continues to create deep and diversified opportunities across the full spectrum of real estate asset classes.”

He added, “Uniquely positioned at the heart of this transformation, Aldar is both a beneficiary of Abu Dhabi’s rising global stature and an active contributor to its evolution. Our total backlog across both Aldar and government projects now stands at AED167 billion, demonstrating the market’s continued momentum as we prepare for further population and tourism growth in the coming years.

Our assets under management increased to AED49 billion in 2025, and we will expand this substantially in the years ahead, reinforcing our position as a leading, long-term real estate investment partner in the region.”

Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Aldar, “Our development business achieved its highest-ever annual group sales, supported by a AED71.7 billion backlog that provides strong revenue visibility over the coming years, while landbank expansion and activation will drive future growth.”

Al Dhiyebi further noted, “In parallel, our investment platform has scaled into a highly diversified, recurring-income business through targeted acquisitions and organic growth. With clear visibility from our AED17.2 billion develop-to-hold pipeline, we remain focused on disciplined capital deployment and sustainable growth, while leveraging our asset management strengths at scale.

Looking ahead, Aldar is poised to sustain growth and deliver long-term value for shareholders, supported by financial strength, institutional capabilities and disciplined execution.”

Aldar also recorded its highest quarterly group sales of AED12.0 billion in the fourth quarter, up 25 percent year-on-year, driven by three new UAE launches, Yas Living, The Row Saadiyat and Yas Riva Residences, as well as strong demand for existing inventory.

Demand from international buyers remained strong, with UAE sales to overseas and expatriate resident customers reaching AED27.4 billion in 2025, representing 77 percent of total UAE sales.

Meanwhile, the development revenue backlog rose to a record AED71.7 billion, including AED61.0 billion in the UAE, providing clear visibility on revenue recognition over the next three years.

Aldar awarded AED66 billion in development contracts in the UAE in 2025, with AED30 billion recirculated to the local economy through the National In-Country Value Programme.

Aldar Investment’s full-year adjusted EBITDA rose 20 percent year-on-year to AED3.2 billion, driven by high occupancy levels, rising rental rates and uplift from recent strategic acquisitions, with assets under management reaching AED49 billion.

The company also announced the creation of a national retail champion valued at AED9.8 billion, consolidating Yas Mall and The Galleria Luxury Collection following the completion of a 75:25 joint venture with Mubadala.

In addition, Aldar established Aldar Capital in partnership with Mubadala Capital, creating a new institutional investment management platform to connect global investors with real asset opportunities across the UAE and the wider GCC.

Aldar maintained a strong liquidity position, supported by AED14.2 billion in free and unrestricted cash and AED16.4 billion in committed undrawn bank facilities as at the end of December 2025. The group also raised AED18.7 billion in capital during 2025 and strengthened its financial flexibility through the issuance of US$1.0 billion, equivalent to AED3.7 billion, in subordinated hybrid notes in January 2026.

Moreover, Aldar recommended a dividend of AED0.205 per share, an increase of 10.8 percent year-on-year, representing a total payout of AED1.61 billion for 2025.