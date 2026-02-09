Khalifa University, University of Padua to strengthen academic, research collaboration

ABU DHABI, 9th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Khalifa University of Science and Technology and the University of Padua announced they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a framework for strengthening academic, scientific, and research cooperation between the two institutions.

The MoU was signed by Prof. Ebrahim Al Hajri, President, Khalifa University, and Prof. Daniela Mapelli, Rector, University of Padua.

The agreement reflects the commitment of both universities to advancing knowledge, fostering academic excellence, and promoting international collaboration.

Prof. Al Hajri said, “The MoU with the University of Padua aligns with Khalifa University’s strategic mandate to advance national and international research priorities through structured, high value partnerships. Our collaboration is designed to strengthen research capacity, enable the co-development of advanced scientific programmes, and support innovation pathways that translate academic excellence into measurable societal and economic impact. This partnership reinforces our commitment to contributing to knowledge-based economy transformation development and global science policy objectives.”

Prof. Daniela Mapelli said, "The MoU represents an important step in strengthening the international academic and scientific relations of the University of Padua. The collaboration with Khalifa University of Science and Technology is based on a shared vision of the role of the university as a place for the production and sharing of knowledge, capable of addressing major global challenges through interdisciplinary research, the training of new generations, and dialogue between different scientific and cultural contexts."

The collaboration will focus on interdisciplinary research platforms spanning artificial intelligence, engineering, biomedical sciences, and sustainability, supported by joint research infrastructure, structured academic mobility, and coordinated educational programmes.