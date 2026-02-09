Japan restarts world’s biggest nuclear plant

TOKYO, 9th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Japan switched on the world's biggest nuclear power plant again on Monday, after an earlier attempt was quickly suspended due to a minor glitch.

The Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant in the Niigata region restarted at 05:00 GMT, Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) said in a statement.

TEPCO had initially moved to start one of the seven reactors at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant on 21st January, but shut it down the following day after a monitoring system alarm sounded.

The alarm had picked up slight changes to the electrical current in one cable even though these were still within a range considered safe, TEPCO officials told a news conference last week.

The firm has changed the alarm's settings as the reactor is safe to operate.

According to TEPCO officials, commercial operations will begin on or after 18th March following another comprehensive inspection.

A monitoring alarm issue in January had forced the suspension of the plant’s first restart since the 2011 Fukushima disaster.