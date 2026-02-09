SPEA launches specialised early childhood protection programme

SHARJAH, 9th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) organised a specialised training programme entitled “Methodology for Early Childhood Child Protection According to Stages of Sexual Development.”

The programme was held in cooperation with the Child Safety Foundation as part of SPEA’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the child protection system in private educational institutions and empower its staff to implement best preventive and professional practices.

The programme targeted 30 social and psychological specialists involved in child protection issues in private schools. This initiative reflects SPEA’s commitment to developing the capabilities of specialised staff and enhancing their readiness to handle child protection issues with high efficiency and professionalism.

The programme included several specialised modules, covering interview and professional observation techniques, conditions for effective observation, mechanisms for framing and directing questions, gender classifications, identifying areas of intervention, and self-protection skills.

These modules aim to enhance participants’ ability to interact safely and professionally with children at different stages of their development.

The programme was implemented through four training workshops, totalling 30 training hours, with the participation of leading experts and specialists in child protection. This contributed to strengthening the practical aspect, exchanging professional experiences, and supporting institutional preparedness in private schools.

Developing professional diagnostic skills and addressing violence against children

The programme also focused on developing professional diagnostic skills and addressing cases of violence against children. This was achieved by introducing participants to diagnostic interview techniques, diagnostic levels, mechanisms for preparing and implementing intervention plans, and analysing treatment methodologies. These elements contribute to enhancing early intervention and improving the quality of response, in accordance with the highest standards of safety and protection within the educational environment.