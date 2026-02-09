UAE strongly condemns targeting of World Food Programme convoy in Sudan

ABU DHABI, 9th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the attack targeting a World Food Programme (WFP) humanitarian convoy in North Kordofan, Sudan, which resulted in the death and injury of a number of people, constituting a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) stressed the need to protect humanitarian and relief personnel and emphasised that humanitarian assistance must not be politicised or weaponised.

The UAE reaffirmed its steadfast position calling for an immediate ceasefire, an end to the fighting, the facilitation of urgent and unimpeded humanitarian access, and a credible transition process that is civilian-led, inclusive, and fully independent from both warring parties and extremist groups.

The Ministry reiterated the UAE’s support for peace efforts and the importance of intensifying joint action to alleviate human suffering and fulfill the aspirations of the Sudanese people for security and stability.

In this context, the Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s unwavering and ongoing commitment to supporting the Sudanese people, highlighting its recent announcement of a USD500 million pledge to help meet urgent humanitarian needs in Sudan, and its role as the second-largest humanitarian donor to Sudan, after the United States, since the outbreak of the civil war in 2023.