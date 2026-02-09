Regional Data & Community Development Forum to take place May 20

SHARJAH, 9th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the Department of Statistics and Community Development has announced the second edition of the Regional Data & Community Development Forum.

The Forum will take place from 20th to 21st May 2026 at Expo Centre Sharjah.

Held in alignment with the Year of Family, the Forum will convene under the theme Community and Family Cohesion Through Modern Data.

Bringing together regional and international stakeholders to explore the role of data in strengthening communities and supporting family-centric development.

Building on the success of its inaugural edition, the Forum brings together policymakers, experts, practitioners, and community voices to explore how data can support family-focused strategies that respond to today’s social, economic, and technological realities.

At a time when families are navigating rapid change, the Forum offers a shared platform to reflect on what strengthens bonds, supports well-being, and enables communities to thrive across generations. It further provides insight into how data and evidence can inform decisions that strengthen family cohesion and enhance quality of life across diverse communities.

Across its programme, the Forum will explore themes that shape everyday family life, ranging from financial well-being and labour market shifts to youth empowerment, women’s economic participation, active ageing, and modern fatherhood.

Additional sessions will also address children’s digital safety, access to information, and the growing role of technology and artificial intelligence in shaping family dynamics, highlighting how data-driven tools, when guided by human values, can strengthen connection, inclusion, and overall well-being.

The discussions aim to move beyond theory by highlighting practical insights, lived experiences, and collaborative approaches, aiming to bridge policy and practice. By connecting data with people’s lived realities, the Forum seeks to enable more inclusive, evidence-based, and family-centred decision-making.

Commenting on the announcement, Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Statistics and Community Development Department, said, “This year’s gathering advances a strong foundation of dialogue and collaboration. Families remain the cornerstone of resilient communities, and as societies evolve, so must the way we understand and respond to their needs. Data enables us to identify patterns, gaps, and opportunities; however, its true value lies in its ability to connect sectors, people, and perspectives to inform better decisions. Through this Forum, we are creating a platform for meaningful collaboration that places families at the heart of progress and focuses on improving quality of life for present and future generations.”

“The second edition of the Forum will continue to serve as a platform for cross-sector collaboration, bringing together government entities, international organisations, academic institutions, and community stakeholders for dialogue and collective action.” He added.

Building on the success of its inaugural edition, which welcomed over 5,700 participants, featured 100+ global experts, and delivered more than 60 talks, panels, and workshops, the Forum continues to play a growing role in connecting data, policy, and community perspectives to inform meaningful dialogue and action, and encourage practical steps that transform knowledge into tangible results that serve the community.

Partners for this edition include The Statistical Centre for the Cooperation Council for the Arab Countries of the Gulf, United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia, and the International Statistical Institute.

Together, these partners reflect a shared commitment to advancing family-focused and data-informed development and evidence-based policy.