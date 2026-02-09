Dubai Public Prosecution, Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government launch ‘Leaders’ programme

DUBAI, 9th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Public Prosecution, in collaboration with the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government, has launched the ‘Leaders’ programme, an initiative aimed at preparing national talent within the organisation to assume leadership responsibilities. A total of 30 qualified employees from Dubai Public Prosecution are participating in the programme.

Inspired by the leadership vision and approach of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the programme incorporates artificial intelligence and behavioural insights to support more informed decision-making and enhance institutional performance.

The launch forms part of Dubai Public Prosecution’s ongoing commitment to developing national leadership talent, supporting the government’s journey of excellence, and strengthening the efficiency and sustainability of the justice system.

During the launch, Counsellor Essam Essa Al Humaidan, Attorney General of Dubai, praised the collaboration between the two entities as a reflection of their shared objectives in developing leadership capabilities and strengthening the readiness of national talent.

He said that the ‘Leaders’ programme reflects Dubai Public Prosecution’s commitment to investing in human capital and developing future leaders capable of translating strategic visions and future projects into tangible outcomes through teamwork. He added that the programme follows the approach of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid in government work, which is grounded in innovation, proactivity, and collective action. Dubai Public Prosecution, he noted, is keen to build leaders who can keep pace with change and transform challenges into opportunities, driven by a strong belief in national talent capable of meeting institutional aspirations and aligning with Dubai Government’s future plans through innovative thinking.

Al Humaidan underscored that investment in leadership development is a fundamental pillar for sustaining institutional excellence and ensuring future readiness. He explained that developing leaders who are capable of effective decision-making and responsive to change represents a strategic investment in maintaining institutional performance and leadership, while reinforcing the principles of institutional resilience and agility embedded in Dubai Public Prosecution’s work strategy.

He also highlighted the importance of engaging leaders from among the organisation’s members and employees in advanced educational and training programmes that leverage the latest technological and smart solutions. Such programmes, he said, play a key role in fostering innovation, strengthening a culture of continuous learning, broadening perspectives, and updating leadership tools in line with global best practices.

Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President at the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government, outlined the programme’s key themes, objectives, and expected outcomes, explaining that it combines executive training with practical application. He noted that the programme focuses on the use of AI and behavioural insights through an integrated learning journey that includes self-leadership, coaching, leading others, and an applied project offering innovative solutions to real-world government challenges.

Dr. Al Marri said that the programme reflects a shared vision to establish a future-ready government leadership model, based on advanced analytical tools and human-centred insights to support decision-making and enhance institutional performance.

Through the programme, he added, participants are being equipped with the strategic thinking and flexibility required to keep pace with rapid change and to develop sustainable solutions that contribute to advancing government work and strengthening its competitiveness, in line with the UAE’s vision of preparing exceptional leaders capable of confidently and effectively leading the development process.