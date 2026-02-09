UAE and Egyptian Presidents review bilateral ties and regional developments

ABU DHABI, 9th February, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met today with His Excellency Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, in Abu Dhabi.

Their talks reviewed fraternal ties and cooperation across a range of fields, with a focus on priority areas that serve the development ambitions of both countries.

The meeting took place during President El-Sisi’s fraternal visit to the UAE.

The two sides addressed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, including developments in the Middle East. They underscored the importance of advancing the implementation of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip and ensuring the unhindered entry of sufficient humanitarian aid to alleviate the suffering of civilians.

They further stressed the need to make progress towards a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution, in a manner that supports regional security and stability.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to continued consultation and close coordination in support of peace and stability in the region and to help advance development and prosperity for its peoples.

During his visit to the UAE, President El-Sisi toured Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, accompanied by His Highness. The Egyptian President was briefed on the university’s facilities, its academic programmes, and its progress in artificial intelligence and advanced technology, which support the UAE’s development objectives and long-term vision.

At the conclusion of his visit to the UAE, President El-Sisi departed from the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi, where he was bid farewell by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Also present were His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; His Excellency Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamdan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; along with a number of sheikhs, ministers and senior officials.