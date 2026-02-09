UAE industrial exports reach AED262 billion in 2025

ABU DHABI, 9th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE’s industrial exports reached a record value of AED262 billion in 2025 for the first time, recording 25% growth compared to 2024 and more than doubling since the establishment of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology in 2020.

This achievement reflects the effectiveness of the industrial policies adopted by the Ministry to enhance the competitiveness of national products and expand their presence in global markets.

Exports from medium- and high-technology industries reached AED92 billion, achieving 42% year-on-year growth and surpassing the AED90 billion target set for 2031 six years ahead of schedule. This underscores the accelerated transition towards advanced manufacturing and advanced technologies, as well as the increased value added of national industries.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said that the backbone of any competitive national economy is a strong industrial base… Proud of our national industrial performance… Exports grew by 25% in one year, exceeding AED262 billion, including AED90 billion in advanced technologies, making the UAE the leading country in the region in industrial exports.

His Highness added, “The UAE is an industrial powerhouse, driven by strong integration between government legislation and the private sector, supported by exceptional digital infrastructure and a solid financial and banking system… Our figures in 2026 will be even stronger.”

Guided by the vision of its wise leadership and through the efforts of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, the UAE continues to develop industrial policies and modernise regulatory frameworks. These efforts strengthen the confidence of international partners, reinforce the country’s position as a regional and global hub for advanced industries and industrial exports, enhance local production, support supply chains, and boost the international competitiveness of high-quality national products, laying the foundations for a flexible and sustainable productive economy aligned with future aspirations.

Strengthening the UAE’s Position as a Global Hub for Trade and Industry

On this occasion, Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, affirmed that this progress reflects the Ministry’s efforts to implement the vision and directives of the wise leadership by supporting the growth and competitiveness of the industrial sector, strengthening the investment-friendly business environment, and reinforcing the UAE’s position as a trusted industrial and trade partner.

Al Jaber stated, “Since the establishment of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology in 2020, we have achieved 100 per cent growth in industrial exports. Through the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology and the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ initiative as a strategic driver of industrial investment attractiveness, the Ministry is focused on transforming industrial trade growth into sustainable value for the national economy. This is achieved by enhancing the competitiveness of advanced, vital, and priority industries, expanding industrial and technological exports, integrating supply chains, achieving industrial self-sufficiency in essential products and materials, and supporting private sector growth, thereby reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global hub for advanced and future industries.”

Indicators of industrial trade in the UAE confirm continued progress in strengthening the country’s position as a global centre for trade and industry and reflect the strength of the national economic ecosystem. This is supported by the UAE’s credibility, advanced legal, regulatory, and investment frameworks, and a safe and stable environment that enhances investor confidence and attractiveness. These factors have enabled the industrial sector to serve as a key driver of sustainable economic growth under the supervision of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology.

These results reflect the direct impact of the integration of the Ministry’s initiatives, led by “Make it in the Emirates”, which aims to localise strategic, vital, and priority industries in line with the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology. The initiative stimulates high-quality industrial investment, enhances national manufacturing capabilities, supports economic and food security, and reinforces industrial self-sufficiency.

The National In-Country Value (ICV) Programme, overseen by the Ministry in cooperation with strategic partners, has also contributed to directing spending towards the local economy, enhancing national content in supply chains, and empowering industrial and service companies in the UAE. This has increased the industrial sector’s contribution to GDP and strengthened the competitiveness of the national economy.