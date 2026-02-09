Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence launches The Academy, AI x Arts Fellowship

ABU DHABI, 9th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) has entered a new chapter in its mission to shape the future of technology and society with the official launch of The Academy. Unveiled as a core strategic pillar of the university, The Academy serves as a global platform for high-level exchange, dedicated to disseminating cutting-edge AI knowledge and convening the world's most brilliant minds to reimagine the intersection of science and the humanities.

Held in the presence of Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Member of the MBZUAI Board of Trustees, and Professor Eric Xing, President and University Professor at MBZUAI, the launch marked a defining moment in the university’s journey. It formed part of MBZUAI’s five-year milestone celebrations, with the announcement of its first AI x Arts Fellowship, coinciding with the graduation of the sixth cohort of the MBZUAI Executive Programme (MEP).

The inaugural cohort of eight fellows features a diverse group of global visionaries, including large-scale data pioneer Refik Anadol; filmmaker James Gerde, specialising in AI-augmented narratives; multidisciplinary artist Emi Kusano; water and light artist, Lachlan Turczan; and the UAE’s first NFT artist, Amrita Sethi. They are joined by neural network landscape artist Daniel Ambrosi; Ahmad AlAttar, the first Emirati to combine AI with cultural heritage, and curator Giuseppe Moscatello. The eight fellows will participate in two residency programmes in 2026 in Abu Dhabi, designed to connect artists and AI scientists to co-create conceptual frameworks of the world significantly influenced by technology, while connecting with major museums and cultural platforms across the emirate.

Spring Chunxiao Fu, Managing Director at the MBZUAI Academy, said, "The launch of The Academy reflects the mission of Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence to move AI beyond the laboratory and into the heart of society. By bringing together the world’s greatest minds - from the artists in our new fellowship to the leaders in our executive programmes – we hope to shape the narratives and elevate the global conversation beyond technology to purpose and impact, while contributing to Abu Dhabi’s ambitious role in the global AI landscape."

Held at the Bassam Freiha Art Foundation, the launch event previewed artworks from the university’s special collections and art collection that will document the historical development of scientific knowledge and its cultural interpretation through artistic practice.

The MEP, which is a cornerstone of the Academy, empowers UAE government and business leaders to leverage AI for national priorities. The 16-week programme brought together 43 senior leaders from critical sectors - including energy, healthcare, finance and policy - with more than two-thirds of participants holding high-level executive roles such as undersecretaries, CEOs, and senior vice presidents. To date, the MEP has trained more than 200 leaders, providing the technical foundation necessary to adopt AI solutions effectively across the emirates.

The launch event also showcased the university’s commitment to tangible impact through the presentation of its Leading Capstone Projects. Among the winning solutions was an AI-powered personalised longevity companion designed to improve health outcomes and reduce healthcare spending in Abu Dhabi.