Sharjah Ruler approves promotions for Judicial Department staff

SHARJAH, 9th February, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has approved the promotion of 238 employees at the emirate’s Judicial Department across various job grades, in addition to granting incentive allowances to 56 employees, with a total financial impact of AED10,992,228.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah has also approved the creation of 200 new jobs to support staffing needs for government projects and buildings across the emirate. These positions cover a number of vital, cultural, and service facilities.

The approval also includes the allocation of 100 additional positions across various government entities to enhance government performance efficiency and support the implementation of development projects in the emirate.