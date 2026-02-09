Palestine requests Arab League emergency meeting over Israeli decisions

CAIRO, 9th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Ambassador Muhannad Al-Aklouk, Palestine’s permanent representative to the Arab League, has submitted an urgent request for an extraordinary session of the Arab League Council to convene at the level of permanent representatives, to discuss recent aggressive decisions issued by the Israeli government.

Al Aklouk said in a statement today that these decisions aim to expand settlement activities, demolish homes, seize private and public lands, and transfer Hebron's municipal responsibilities to Israel's so-called Civil Administration, including undermining the status and standing of the city's Ibrahimi Mosque.

He stressed that these measures represent a continuation of Israel’s comprehensive aggression and a deepening of annexation and expansion policies, and called on Arab countries to take action at all levels to halt these decisions, which threaten security and stability in the region.