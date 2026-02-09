MoHRE achieves zero bureaucracy in second phase through AI-driven digital services

DUBAI, 9th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has achieved exceptional results in the second phase of the UAE Zero Government Bureaucracy (ZGB) Programme by enhancing the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions, which allowed for reducing a range of processes by up to 100%.

The advanced technologies used helped shorten required completion times, and streamline conditions, steps, and requirements for various services, while eliminating the majority of required documents, in-person visits, and fields to be filled on forms.

Rashid Alsaadi, MoHRE’s Acting Assistant Under-Secretary for Labour Market Services, affirmed that the Ministry’s teams have achieved remarkable progress in the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme and in record time. These advancements resulted in greater inclusivity and innovation in the method and level of service delivery to customers, enhancing their experience and strengthening the UAE’s leadership in government services and its position as the best place in the world to live, invest, and work.

Alsaadi clarified that the Ministry approaches the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme along three parallel tracks that prioritise the customer, while aiming to simplify processes and expedite service completion. This aligns with the programme’s main targets, which include launching service bundles and AI projects, enhancing data integration with partners, raising organisational efficiency, and developing services with innovative solutions.

He stated that the second phase of the ZGB Programme covered a wide range of procedures, documents, and visits required to complete numerous services related to employers, employees, and domestic workers. He invited customers and community members to be involved in achieving zero bureaucracy and developing the Ministry’s service delivery system by sharing their opinions and suggestions regarding services that need to be simplified, as well as procedures and conditions they deem unnecessary. This allows for identifying improvement opportunities and developing services, particularly through the Customer Councils that MoHRE organises monthly or via available channels.

The Establishment Bundle has achieved remarkable success in this second phase of the programme, with the ‘Issuance of Establishment Card’ service now being processed automatically upon submission of the request to the Departments of Economic Development, meaning zero customer visits are required.

The same applies to ‘Updating the Establishment File’, which is now done immediately upon updating data at the relevant Department of Economic Development, achieving a 100% reduction in required procedures, data fields, and documents.

During this phase, MoHRE collaborated with its partners in local and federal government entities to launch the ‘Emirati Work Bundle in Private Sector’, which provides integrated and proactive digital services to UAE citizens, covering everything from registering on the Nafis platform and starting their job search journey until they are hired and join their new employer, in addition to registration in wage, pension, and insurance systems. This cuts procedures by 95%, documents by 91%, and completion time by 85%.

The Bundle aims to standardise required information and documents among relevant entities, ensure all UAE citizens working in the private sector are registered in the country’s pension and social security systems, and enhance the integration of digital systems to provide fast and effective services.

The second phase also saw developments in the ‘Work Bundle’, through which the Ministry offers a range of integrated services with its partners via a shared platform, a single payment solution, and a one-time request for information. This, in turn, improves the customer journey to access Establishment Work Permit services, using digital integration with relevant entities to allow them to enter data only once and from a single platform.

Moreover, the ‘Work Bundle’ saw its scope expanded to include Domestic Worker Services, such as issuing residency visas for Domestic Workers, while the number of data fields required to be filled out on a form were reduced from 50 to just 16.

Regarding the use of AI in developing services to meet the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme targets, MoHRE launched an AI-powered system for verifying data on ID cards, passports, and employment contracts, as well as photo quality and other work permit data. The new system helped cut completion time by 95%, while reducing the time needed to audit transactions and enter data to less than one minute, down from 10 and 3 minutes, respectively. The AI verification agent also enables automated completion of over 11 million transactions.

Furthermore, the Ministry used advanced AI solutions to develop the ‘Work Permit Quotas For Establishments’ service in this second phase of the ZGB Programme, enabling establishments to receive work permit quotas instantly – a process that normally required up to 10 days. It also reduced human involvement in reviewing and approving additional requests by approximately 56%, while procedures and requirements were cut down by a full 100%, enabling the Ministry to issue around 900,000 quotas between February and October 2025.

The programme’s second phase also saw the Ministry launch an AI-powered inspection and safety system, designed to flag occupational health and safety violations and generate reports automatically. The system reduced inspection procedures, facilitated violation tracking and reporting, enabled faster decisions on violations, and reduced chances of human error.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation currently implements an AI-powered system for risk prediction, which proactively identifies establishments that require inspection visits and flags risk factors. This, in turn, allows for immediate response to labour market risks, real-time analysis of incidents, and 100% coverage of high-risk establishments.

On another note, phase two of the ZGB Programme included supporting the Ministry’s Call Centre with AI solutions that enable 'Proactive Routing for calls and emails, Automatic Email Summary generation, data analysis, measuring customer interaction and satisfaction, speech-to-text conversion and vice versa, and automated instant replies to customer inquiries through chat without human intervention. These features, among others, helped reduce call review time from 10 minutes to just two, saving over 1,000 work hours and cutting costs by 99%.

A suite of interactive/procedural services was launched via the MoHRE Call Centre, allowing customers to easily complete their transactions and receive answers to their inquiries over the phone, which serves to streamline procedures. Additionally, an integrated and interactive experience was designed to allow customers to complete all required procedures in a single phone call, ensuring speed of performance and security for personal information.

As part of the Ministry’s efforts to enhance data integration with its partners and raise organisational efficiency, an electronic link was established connecting MoHRE with the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research to allow for verifying the validity of academic qualifications for private-sector workers. The link helped reduce the time needed to process the transaction from 10 minutes to less than one, while the time taken for data entry was cut down from three minutes to just one, marking a 95% reduction in completion time.

The second phase of the ZGB Programme also saw the launch of an enhanced version of the Wage Protection System (WPS), in collaboration with the Central Bank of the UAE, Al Etihad Payments (the national payments entity owned by the Central Bank), and a select group of authorised financial institutions via their digital platforms.

This enhanced WPS enables employers to easily and quickly manage salary payments through real-time, direct data integration between the Ministry and authorised financial institutions via the Central Bank, using said financial institutions’ digital platforms. This allows for benefiting from smart digital solutions and innovative electronic applications to provide pioneering proactive services to customers.

In line with MoHRE’s commitment to developing its services with innovative solutions, procedures for issuing new work permits were also streamlined during this phase, enabling customers to submit a request to amend a job offer after it has been issued in case of data errors, which allows for a quick correction of information with no complex procedures. Completion time was cut by 95% and the number of required documents by 50%, meanwhile, the number of data fields that need to be filled was reduced from 72 to 37.

Procedures for issuing a new work permit for a Domestic Worker were also enhanced, where 100% of attachments and documents requested are no longer required. Additionally, transaction completion time was reduced from two days to one, and required fields decreased by 75% from 40 to just 10.

Moreover, based on customer feedback, a free service was introduced replacing the electronic signature with the Electronic Authorisation Service via the MoHRE app. The service can be completed in two minutes, whereas the electronic signature service required three days. Required documents and in-person visits were thus reduced by 100%, while data fields and procedures were cut down by 97% and 80%, respectively.

Similarly, the second phase of the ZGB Programme witnessed the development of procedures for the ‘Open Domestic Worker’s Sponsorship File’ service, enabling employers to access the service via the smart app without the need to visit the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security, reducing completion time from three days to one working day and the number of required steps from five to just three. The same applies to the ‘Opening a Farm or Ranch File’ service, allowing the recruitment of Domestic Workers.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation developed labour complaint procedures by linking pension subscription data from the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) and the Abu Dhabi Pension Fund system with its labour complaints system. Data is automatically fed into the system when a pension claim is submitted, which completely eliminates paper documents and enables customers to access the service through a one-stop shop without the need to visit any other entity.

The Ministry has also made the ‘Filing a Labour Complaint - Absence from work’ service available over the phone by contacting 80084, as well as through other channels, such as the MoHRE website and smart application.