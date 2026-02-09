Saqr Ghobash receives Chairman of Pakistan’s Senate

ABU DHABI, 9th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), today received Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, Chairman of the Senate of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and his accompanying delegation at the Council’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, during the latter’s visit to the UAE.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to strengthen cooperation and partnership across various fields, in light of the continued development of friendship and strategic partnership relations between the UAE and Pakistan, which enjoy the support of the leaderships and governments of both countries.

The meeting was attended by several FNC members.

At the outset of the meeting, Ghobash welcomed the Chairman of Pakistan’s Senate and his delegation, affirming the deep-rooted fraternal and longstanding relations between the UAE and Pakistan, which are founded on strong principles of mutual respect and shared understanding, thanks to the keenness of the leaderships of both friendly countries to enhance cooperation and elevate bilateral relations to broader horizons.

He expressed his appreciation for the visit, noting that it reflects the depth of distinguished parliamentary relations between the two countries and supports avenues of cooperation and coordination across various fields.

Both sides commended the level of growing and distinguished parliamentary relations between the FNC and the Pakistani Parliament, in both its chambers, the National Assembly and the Senate, affirming that such parliamentary cooperation plays an effective role in supporting and strengthening bilateral relations in various sectors.

The meeting also underscored the role of the joint parliamentary friendship committee in exchanging expertise, enhancing coordination, and unifying positions on issues of mutual interest, in addition to continuing cooperation and consultation in regional and international parliamentary forums.

The Chairman of Pakistan’s Senate re-affirmed the depth of strategic relations between Pakistan and the UAE, and the Senate’s desire to further develop parliamentary relations, given their positive impact on the growth and advancement of bilateral ties across various fields.

He said that Pakistan greatly appreciates the UAE’s significant role in promoting regional stability, adding that Pakistan is keen to strengthen bilateral relations with the UAE in all fields, particularly in parliamentary diplomacy.