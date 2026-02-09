More than 400 educators attend Dubai Learning Summit 2026

DUBAI, 9th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Empowering school leaders and teachers and strengthening their readiness for future challenges is central to building a high-quality, sustainable education system, speakers said at the Dubai Learning Summit 2026.

The summit underscored the importance of innovation, equity, and learner-centred approaches in advancing Dubai’s Education 33 (E33) Strategy, which recognises teachers as key drivers of lasting impact on learning outcomes.

The Dubai Learning Summit was held for the first time in the UAE by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEASC), in partnership with Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA). It brought together more than 400 educators, accreditation experts, and education policymakers from 15 countries.

Held over two days at Dubai Schools Al Barsha under the theme “Collaborating on Quality. Leading for Impact,” the summit focused on ten priority areas through 24 interactive workshops and four panel discussions. Sessions explored future trends in education, strategies to enhance learning quality in international schools, and the exchange of research- and evidence-based best practices.

Opening the summit, Aisha Miran, Director-General of KHDA emphasised that empowering teachers and school leaders is fundamental to achieving the goals of the E33 Strategy, noting that meaningful investment in education begins with investment in educators through supportive learning environments, high-quality professional development, and strong educational leadership.

She highlighted that the role of teachers has evolved beyond knowledge delivery to become essential partners in preparing future-ready learners by adopting innovative teaching practices, amplifying student voice, supporting inclusive education, and using technology, data, and artificial intelligence responsibly.

Cam Staples, President of NEASC, said, “The Dubai Learning Summit brought together educators from across the world to share ideas, challenge assumptions, and imagine new possibilities for students. The energy, collaboration, and commitment we experienced over these days demonstrate that education has no borders- when we collaborate and foster professional dialogue we build the capacity to transform pedagogical practices and shape a brighter future for children.”

The summit covered ten focus areas, including education quality and teaching practices, school leadership and governance, translating innovation into practice, the ethical use of technology, data protection, and the integration of artificial intelligence in education.

Additional themes included Arabic language teaching and learning, student leadership and empowerment, national identity, inclusive education, and strengthening collaboration between schools, families, and communities to enhance student readiness for the future.

Interactive workshops focused on practical solutions to real challenges facing schools. Participants applied learning directly to their own contexts, turning ideas into actionable practices.

With the rapid growth of artificial intelligence, a dedicated strand explored the responsible use of generative AI in schools. Educators examined how AI can support planning, problem-solving, and decision-making, while addressing ethical considerations related to data privacy and preparing students for a digitally advanced future.

Specialised workshops on Arabic language education focused on early reading development, phonemic awareness, vocabulary building, and communication skills, particularly in early childhood education.

Parents shared personal experiences on effective school–family collaboration, highlighting its role in supporting academic success, strengthening cultural identity, and improving student wellbeing.

Emirati students participated in an interactive panel discussion on what it means to be a student in the UAE today, sharing insights on how schools can foster national identity and innovation based on their lived experiences.

Inclusive education was a key focus, with practical examples of classroom models that respect individual differences, strengthen school-family partnerships, and improve student wellbeing and achievement.

The summit also featured an Education Camp (EdCamp), an open, interactive space for educators to discuss five different topics, including AI ethics, data protection, cultural identity, and linguistic diversity. Participants shared effective approaches to parental engagement and inclusive learning environments.

The event concluded with TEDx-style sessions in which Emirati students and teachers shared bold ideas and personal stories to inspire meaningful change.

The Dubai Learning Summit was designed to contribute to KHDA’s game changer initiatives, notably Excel Anywhere, which focuses on raising education quality in Dubai private schools by empowering school leaders, strengthening self-evaluation, and driving continuous improvement. It also supports the All Rise initiative, reinforcing teachers’ role as key partners in shaping high-quality learning experiences.