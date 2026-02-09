Hamdan bin Mohammed attends Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026

DUBAI, 9th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, today attended competitions held as part of the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026. The event runs until 15th February at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

During his visit, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed toured several competition venues, where he reviewed the wide range of sports and accompanying activities featured at the Games. The strong community participation and sporting diversity on display reflect the concept of “sport for all” and contribute to promoting healthy and active lifestyles.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum praised the exceptional organisation of the event and its role in strengthening the UAE’s position as a global destination for major sporting events. He noted that such championships contribute to strengthening social cohesion, promoting sport as part of everyday life, and supporting national quality of life priorities.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed added that hosting the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 reflects the UAE’s vision for community sport and its commitment to providing an inclusive environment that encourages participation across different ages and cultures.

The Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 is among the region’s largest multi-sport community events, with the participation of more than 25,000 athletes representing over 92 nationalities, competing across 38 sports. These include traditional sporting activities tailored for People of Determination, offering a comprehensive and inclusive sporting experience that reflects cultural diversity and openness.

The Games feature competitions across a wide range of sports, including athletics, basketball, cricket, cycling, football, golf, ice hockey, judo, jiu-jitsu, swimming, tennis, triathlon, volleyball, weightlifting, and beach wrestling, alongside several traditional sports such as camel racing, traditional sailing, diving, endurance riding, and falconry.

The event is supported by the International Masters Games Association (IMGA), a non-profit international organisation recognised by the International Olympic Committee.

Competitions are being held across a number of modern sports facilities in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra, with strong public attendance, the support of thousands of volunteers, and supervision by the International Masters Games Association, reinforcing the event’s global message of spreading sports culture and enhancing quality of life.