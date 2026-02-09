Mohammed bin Rashid opens World Health Expo Dubai 2026

DUBAI, 9th February, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today opened the World Health Expo Dubai 2026 (WHX), the leading global healthcare event, being held for the first time at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai, from 9th to 12th February 2026.

The event is organised under the theme ‘Where the World of Healthcare Meets’.

On the occasion, His Highness affirmed that the development of the healthcare system is a national priority centred on people and quality of life. His Highness noted that the UAE continues to strengthen the readiness of its healthcare sector, support medical innovation, and adopt advanced solutions that contribute to building resilient and sustainable health systems capable of keeping pace with global changes.

His Highness said, “The healthcare sector is one of the core pillars of comprehensive development. Our investment in medical innovation, knowledge, and specialised training reflects our vision for a future in which prevention forms the foundation of healthcare policies, and technology serves as a key partner in enhancing the quality and outcomes of healthcare services to boost community health and strengthen the sustainability of the healthcare system.”

His Highness added, “Dubai’s hosting of this global healthcare exhibition reinforces the UAE’s role as an international platform for shaping advanced healthcare solutions, and as a progressive model that brings healthcare stakeholders together under a unified vision focused on prevention, preparedness, and quality of life. This aligns with the objectives of the UAE Centennial 2071 vision and strengthens our role in shaping the future of healthcare regionally and globally.”

During his visit, His Highness was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Health Board of Directors; Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention; Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of Dubai World Trade Centre Authority and Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism; Dr. Alawi Alsheikh Ali, Director General of Dubai Health Authority; Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health; and Mishal Abdulkarim Julfar, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services.

The event is expected to attract more than 235,000 specialised visitors from over 180 countries, with the participation of more than 4,800 exhibitors showcasing the latest solutions across medical devices, diagnostics, digital health, healthcare infrastructure, biotechnology, and life sciences. The scale of participation further reinforces Dubai’s standing as a global centre for advancing healthcare systems.

During his tour of the exhibition, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid reviewed advanced healthcare solutions and medical technologies reflecting the sector’s development, the role of innovation in strengthening healthcare system readiness, supporting digital transformation, and enhancing the quality of services.

His Highness visited the pavilions of leading global companies, including Dräger, United Imaging, Samsung, and GE HealthCare, where he was briefed on the latest solutions in critical care, medical imaging, digital health, and AI-powered smart technologies, and their contribution to improving diagnostic accuracy, clinical efficiency, and healthcare outcomes.

He also toured the pavilions of national healthcare entities, including Dubai Health and the Ministry of Health and Prevention, reviewing key initiatives focused on digital transformation, preventive care, and improving the quality of healthcare services. In addition, His Highness reviewed the Field Support Unit vehicle showcased by the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, equipped with advanced medical technologies to enhance emergency response and deliver advanced on-site care.

World Health Expo represents the evolution of a pioneering healthcare platform with a legacy spanning five decades. Now operating under the WHX brand, the exhibition responds to the evolving needs of global healthcare systems through product showcases, while also providing a comprehensive platform for clinical education, leadership dialogue, investment, and system-wide transformation.

The 2026 edition is the largest in the history of the event, featuring expanded exhibition space, an enhanced conference programme, and new initiatives designed to strengthen collaboration across the entire healthcare ecosystem.

Several WHX accredited conferences also commenced today as part of the continuing medical education programme, delivering internationally recognised education across key medical specialties, including general surgery, diagnostic radiology, public health, obstetrics and gynaecology, urology, and quality management and patient safety. The CME-accredited conferences are led by more than 300 regional and international experts, with sessions offering practical clinical insights and the latest evidence-based approaches that contribute to advancing patient care and healthcare service delivery.

Alongside the clinical programme, WHX launched three new flagship platforms addressing the comprehensive transformation of global healthcare. The Future X Stage highlights disruptive technologies and scalable digital health solutions, with opening sessions including ‘Levelling the Operating Room: Augmented Reality and Artificial Intelligence for Safer Surgery Anywhere’ and ‘Longevity’s Dirty Secret: How an $8 Trillion Industry is Selling a Future We Cannot Afford.’

The Frontiers Stage explores the latest advances in biotechnology, life sciences, oncology, women’s health, wellness, and longevity, through sessions covering cell therapy, the future of medicine, and the growing adoption of AI in healthcare and life sciences.

The Visionary Stage brings together senior leaders to examine healthcare investment, AI, environmental, social and governance considerations, and system-wide leadership. Opening day sessions included ‘Governing Health AI: Sovereign Strategies, Global Standards and Clinical Accountability’ and ‘From Hype to Hospital Floor: Operationalising Agentic and Physical AI’.

World Health Expo Dubai 2026 is held under the patronage of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, with strong support from government entities and healthcare authorities across the UAE. The event aligns with national priorities in innovation, preventive care, digital transformation, and the development of sustainable healthcare systems.

Held concurrently with WHX Labs, the region’s leading laboratory and diagnostics event, which takes place at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 10th to 13th February, WHX forms part of a city-wide healthcare experience across two major venues, further strengthening collaboration across the global healthcare sector.