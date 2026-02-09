Arab Parliament President condemns Israeli decisions on West Bank

CAIRO, 9th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohamed bin Ahmed Al-Yammahi, President of the Arab Parliament, condemned the decisions approved by the Israeli mini-cabinet, which aim to impose a new fait accompli in the occupied West Bank.

He stressed that these decisions constitute an aggressive escalation, a flagrant violation of international law and international legitimacy resolutions, and an attempt to alter the legal and historical status of the occupied Palestinian territories.

In a statement issued today, Al-Yammahi underlined that the occupation has no sovereignty over any part of Palestinian land, holding the Israeli government fully responsible for the consequences of these policies.

He called on the international community, particularly the United Nations and the International Criminal Court, to take urgent action to hold Israeli leaders accountable and put an end to these violations.

He reaffirmed that the Arab Parliament will continue its efforts to defend the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and reject any attempts to legitimise the occupation or impose realities by force.