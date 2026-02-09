UAB delivers 45% growth in FY 2025 net profit

SHARJAH, 9th February, 2026 (WAM) -- United Arab Bank (UAB) reported its financial results for the full year ended 31st December 2025, posting a net profit of AED438 million for FY 2025, compared to AED301 million in FY 2024, representing a 45% year-on-year increase. The strong performance reflects the successful execution of the Bank’s strategy, supported by significant asset expansion, disciplined cost management and prudent risk management practices.

Total income increased by 31% year-on-year to AED797 million, driven by strong momentum across core businesses, including a 56% growth in non-interest income and a 24% increase in net interest income.

Total assets grew by 26% year-to-date to AED27.0 billion, underpinned by a 26% rise in loans, advances and Islamic financing, and 31% increase in the investment portfolio, while customer deposits surged by 31% year-to-date, reflecting growing customer confidence and a strengthened funding base.

Asset quality remained resilient throughout the year, supported by strong recoveries that resulted in a net reversal of impairment charges of AED51 million. Liquidity and funding ratios continued to remain comfortably above regulatory thresholds.

During FY 2025, the Bank further strengthened its capital position by successfully raising AED1.03 billion in capital via a fully subscribed rights issue. In addition, UAB concluded an AED1.0 billion senior unsecured dual-tranche term loan facility in the final quarter of the year, enhancing funding flexibility and supporting future growth ambitions.

UAB’s credit profile strengthened further in 2025, reflecting improved financial metrics and a robust risk framework. Moody’s upgraded the Bank’s deposit ratings to Baa2, while Fitch Ratings and Capital Intelligence upgraded UAB’s Viability and Core Financial Strength ratings, respectively, by one notch each. All rating agencies maintain a ‘Stable’ outlook, underscoring confidence in the Bank’s strategic direction, enhanced capital position and overall financial resilience.

Commenting on the Bank’s performance, Sheikh Mohammed bin Faisal bin Sultan Al Qassimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of United Arab Bank, said: “2025 was a defining year for United Arab Bank, marking not only the Golden Jubilee — 50 years of “United” banking in the UAE — but also heralding a new chapter in the Bank’s evolution with the unveiling of its refreshed brand identity.

It proved to be a transformative period for UAB, reinforced by decisive strategic initiatives and robust financial performance. Operationally, the Bank delivered solid profitability, supported by disciplined execution, prudent risk management, and enhanced operating leverage. Building on the momentum generated throughout the year, net profits achieved strong double-digit growth.

During the year, the Bank successfully raised AED1.03 billion in capital through a rights issue, increasing paid-up capital by approximately 50% - representing one of the largest rights issues executed in 2025 in terms of new capital raised relative to existing capital. This milestone materially strengthened the Bank’s capital base and positioned it strategically to pursue sustainable growth opportunities with confidence.

Looking ahead, UAB’s priorities are clear: to deepen customer relationships, accelerate digital and AI-driven transformation, reinforce governance and risk management, and deliver sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders — while making meaningful and responsible contributions to the UAE’s economic and social development.”

Commenting on the Bank’s performance, Shirish Bhide, Chief Executive Officer of United Arab Bank, said: “United Arab Bank’s strong performance in 2025 was supported by continued investments in our people, products, systems, and processes, enabling the Bank to close the year on a solid footing and build further on the progress achieved so far. 2025 saw the bank celebrate a milestone in its 50-year journey since its formation in 1975. The occasion was special and memorable as we launched our new brand identity that projects our legacy and at the same time, our progressive views and ambition for a brighter future.

"We made meaningful advances in our digital transformation journey, by launching our fully revamped mobile banking app, forming strategic fintech partnerships to enable AI-powered personal banking experiences, and enhancements to our digital onboarding journeys and supply chain finance capabilities. These initiatives reinforce our commitment to delivering secure, convenient, and modern banking solutions that enhance customer experience and operational leverage and resilience.

"Looking ahead, buoyed by our new branding, we remain firmly focused on delivering strong and sustainable returns, driving innovation, enhancing everyday banking convenience, and raising the bar on customer service excellence.”