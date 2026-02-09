Fourth edition of Dubai Stem Cell Congress concludes

DUBAI, 9th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The fourth edition of the Dubai Stem Cell Congress concluded on Sunday at the Mövenpick Grand Al Bustan Hotel in Dubai, marking the end of two days of scientific exchange that brought together more than 500 physicians, researchers, and specialists, along with 26 internationally recognized experts in stem cell science and regenerative medicine.

The second day focused on regulatory progress, clinical translation, and emerging therapeutic innovation. Scientific sessions examined current stem cell regulations, real clinical applications, and future research directions shaping regenerative medicine. Presentations addressed chronic disease treatment, fertility restoration, artificial intelligence–driven imaging, organoid-based disease modeling, mitochondrial disease research, and advances in CAR-T cell therapy.

Parallel hands-on workshops were among the main highlights of the day, providing focused technical learning in specialized areas of practice. The workshops covered optimal umbilical cord blood collection techniques, the clinical and research significance of peripheral blood mononuclear cells, and comparative perspectives on mesenchymal stem cells derived from adipose tissue, cord blood, and placental sources. These sessions offered practical insight that connects laboratory science with clinical application.

Experts noted that stem cell–based therapies are now used in the treatment of more than 80 medical conditions, including selected cancers, inherited blood disorders such as thalassemia, immune deficiencies, and complex hematological diseases. The long-term importance of umbilical cord blood banking was also highlighted as a resource for future transplantation therapies for individuals and genetically compatible family members.

Dr. Fatma Al Hashimi, Chairperson of the Dubai Stem Cell Congress and Chief Executive Officer of the First Stem Cell and Genomics Laboratory, stated during the closing ceremony that the congress has developed into an international platform that connects scientific discovery with real healthcare impact. She added that the depth of participation and discussion reflects the region’s growing contribution to advanced biomedical innovation.

Dr. Al Hashimi also reaffirmed the laboratory’s commitment to workforce development through specialized hands-on training programmes in stem cell processing, molecular diagnostics, and advanced laboratory technologies. The programs are delivered within a fully operational GMP-accredited laboratory in Dubai in collaboration with the Dubai Health Authority and are designed to provide structured clinical laboratory experience aligned with international standards while supporting eligible trainees in meeting professional licensure pathways in the UAE.

The congress concluded with an awards and recognition ceremony honoring speakers, scientific contributors, and organising partners, followed by the official closing of the fourth Dubai Stem Cell Congress.

The event closed with strong scientific engagement and a clear focus on clinical translation, reinforcing Dubai’s position as an emerging regional and global center for regenerative medicine and advanced biomedical science.